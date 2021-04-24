RACHEL — Spring has come alive at Marion County Technical Center.
Agriculture students got to show off their green thumbs Friday and Saturday by selling flowers, vegetables and plants they have raised in the school's greenhouse.
John Postlethwait, agriculture teacher and Future Farmers of America advisor, said growing the plants helped the students hone in and develop their basic agricultural skills. He said it also helped give the kids a diverse learning experience.
“It’s something they could use either at home or maybe it becomes a career for them. The greenhouse itself — all the sales go right back into the FFA chapter and the greenhouse to keep it sustainable,” he said.
Postlethwait also said money goes into re-planting next year's crop and fund any of the activities the kids wants to do as an FFA chapter throughout the year and the summer.
The project is a joint effort for the FFA and agriculture class, which Postlethwait said, go hand in hand. He said students prepared flower beds for the library and will donate the left over vegetables to local food banks.
He said the students usually start working with their plants around January. He said it usually takes between then and April to get the plants where they want them.
“We buy some plugs and start some seeds a little bit of both — a little mixture. Most of our flowers — we purchase seedlings and nurse them along from seedlings,” Postlethwait said.
He said the kids learn a lot from having to nurture and raise various types of plants.
“We’re talking an inch or two high and now you can see what we’ve got, quick change, big change and the kids nurse them along — I just offer the guidance,” Postlethwait said.
Chad Michael, one of the students, said he helped contribute to growing all sorts of plants for the sale. He said the process went very well.
“We dig dirt and everything. We use fertilizer to grow the plants and it looks gorgeous. Very green,” Michael said.
He said growing the plants was a lot of fun as they dug dirt and talked and it was something the kids all got along doing together.
Anita Snyder said the plants came a couple weeks ago and the kids started out by planting them. She said all the different groups of plants needed to be organized, which took some time to sort out.
“Slowly, they started growing and then they grew really fast,” said Snyder.
She said she learned about a bunch of different types of plants, how to plant them and what to do in different scenarios, such as if they get root rot.
“We’ve learned the proper way to take care of them and how much fertilizer to use and when to use fertilizer,” Snyder said.
She said the part she enjoyed most was when the students first started planting because everyone was very busy. She said it was a little bit hectic but still fun. She said she liked it so much that she would do it all again.
