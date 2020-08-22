Three Fairmont State students test positive for COVID-19

FAIRMONT — After the first round of testing students, faculty and staff for the coronavirus COVID-19 on campus, three Fairmont State University students tested positive for the virus.
University officials said the students — who were not identified due to health care privacy laws — have been moved off campus to recuperate
Officials from the Marion County Health Department and the university administered 3,399 COVID-19 tests, of which only 1,798 results have been returned from the lab.
According to a Fairmont State press release, the university continues to work with the local health department to complete investigations and contact tracing for positive cases involving the institution.
Fairmont State testing all students, faculty and staff who take classes, work on, or visit any of the university’s campus locations beginning Aug. 5. Testing continued through Aug. 18 and results are expected to continue to be made available through the end of the month.
Testing at the local university is being funded by part of a $2.5 million allocation that Gov. Jim Justice announced July 31 to pay for COVID-19 testing at West Virginia’s smaller universities and colleges. The Air National Guard and the Marion County Rescue Squad assisted with the testing at Fairmont State.
Fairmont State spent the summer prepping campus using a new signage initiative to help students, faculty and staff engage in physical distancing, safe hand washing, and appropriate mask wearing. All students, faculty and staff received a personal protective equipment kit that included two reusable masks and refillable hand sanitizer. Across campus, seating capacities have been reduced, self-service food opportunities are now staffed by employees, and cleaning of heavily used areas has been increased.
Faculty spent the summer converting their courses to hybrid models — a mix of online and in-person teaching — to assist in a reduction of classroom density. Based on their course content needs, students have been provided options to attend class in-person or through a synchronous live broadcast of the course.
Fairmont State has also established a COVID-19 dashboard of positive cases connected to Fairmont State students, faculty and staff, which is online at fairmontstate.edu/COVID19. All results are based on data collected by local health departments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.