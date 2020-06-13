FAIRMONT — By this point in the worldwide coronavirus saga, you’ve probably already chosen a side. You’re either a face mask person, or you aren’t.
If you wavered a bit in making your decision, you’re not alone.
While West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has repeatedly and emotionally pleaded with his constituents to follow social distancing best practices, any specific order for citizens to wear face masks while in public has not been forthcoming to date.
It has been highly-suggested, yes, but never quite mandatory.
So, adherence to Justice’s health experts-backed recommendation for wearing a face mask when in public, while obviously adopted by many citizens, nevertheless has been spotty.
A significant percentage of individuals in public are indeed wearing masks, but certainly not everyone. In neighboring states, such as Pennsylvania, admittance to most public buildings is prohibited without at least a face mask being worn.
It is probably safer, both in terms of social responsibility and political correctness, to wear a mask.
But Anthony Longwell of Farmington doesn’t care.
“I don’t think they do any good. When you think about it, you’re breathing in your own stuff when you’re wearing a mask. That’s just going to me you sick. You’re breathing all your own toxins and that’s no good for anybody,” Longwell said.
Before you dismiss Longwell’s comment as some crackpot theory, consider a recent study from Taiwan National University. The study found the use of N-95 masks has caused health care workers to experience hypoxemia, a low level of oxygen in the blood, and hypercapnia, an elevation in the blood’s carbon dioxide levels.
Another study conducted by European research firm PubMed Central suggested long-term face mask-wearing is to blame for a reported rise in headaches among health care providers.
“It’s all social media and peer pressure. People want to appear to be doing the right thing,” said Longwell as he chatted with two masked-clad friends in Walmart.
Longwell is not alone in forgoing the use of a COVID-19 face covering.
Dennis Sharp of Carolina said he has tried wearing a mask on several occasions, but because of his emphysema, he has difficulty breathing while wearing it. He said he carries a mask in his car in case he crosses into another state and needs to enter a public space.
“I do believe masks work when it comes to minimizing the spread of the virus,” Sharp said, “but it would kill me to have to wear one all day. When I go out for groceries now, I try to make quick trips with lots of shopping and no talking.”
For others, the addition of personal protective equipment is just another wardrobe choice.
When Fairmont residents Bill Wagner and Sandi Stewart-Wagner go shopping, they break out matching WVU-themed face masks. When Dave Blair, also of Fairmont, is working his shift at the market, he wears a deranged clown face mask that at any other time, might get him interrogated.
“You’ve got to keep a positive attitude about this whole thing,” Bill Wagner said.
Kent Carter, of Grafton, who also wears a mask daily, took a more theoretical rationale for his decision.
“You have to ask yourself if you’re willing to be a person who may have passed on the COVID-19 virus to somebody who couldn’t fight it and died. Even though you may never known you caused that person’s death, you have to ask yourself if you could live happily having possibly done that,” Carter said. “I don’t think this episode is about politics or anything else. It’s been a scary time and I believe these little cloth masks have helped.”
