Two area high schools named 2020 Champions of College Access and Success

CHARLESTON — A Wetzel County high school is among 18 West Virginia high schools that were recognized as a 2020 Champion of College Access and Success by the College Foundation of West Virginia.
Hundred High and Bridgeport High in Harrison County are being honored for coordinating three CFVW annual college-planning milestones that helped students plan their pathway to education or training beyond high school. High schools that successfully participate in all three of these pathway events and meet certain criteria are recognized as a CFWV Champion of College Access and Success school.
Hundred High Principal Beth Sigley praised the school's guidance counselor for achieving each milestone in the program.
“I’m so proud of our school for earning this distinction. We are one of 18 schools in the state who completed all of the requirements. I think this says a lot about our commitment to our students and higher education. Even with the pandemic and being out of school for several months, Mrs. VanScyoc followed through on her commitment to meet the standards set forth by The College Foundation of West Virginia," Sigley said.
The three milestones are College Application and Exploration Week, a Free Application for Federal Student Aid Completion Campaign, and College Decision Day. Each of these milestones has specific components to help college-bound students in West Virginia transition to college. These initiatives are more important now than ever to West Virginia, according to an email from the CFWV.
“We are working diligently to ensure that our students have the needed tools and information to prepare them for higher education," said Beverly VanScyoc, guidance counselor at Hundred High. "The College Foundation of West Virginia does a great job of providing resources and events to bring college to the forefront for our faculty and students and I am so happy that we were able to earn this distinction. We are providing opportunities through our CTE programs, AP and dual credit classes and college focused events that will hopefully steer our students toward furthering their education at a West Virginia college or university. We are thankful for the recognition and support that we have received over the past several years.”
According to the West Virginia's Climb initiative, in the near future, the state will need at least 60% of West Virginians to hold a certificate or degree in order to meet workforce demands. However, in 2016, only 31% of West Virginians held an associate degree or higher. CFWV's three college-planning milestone events help support efforts to bridge that educational gap to ensure that West Virginia's workforce remains competitive.
The College Foundation of WV is coordinated by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission. Each school's counselor will be recognized during the HEPC's Sept. 18 meeting, which will be held virtually.
