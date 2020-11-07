FAIRMONT — The annual United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties fundraising campaign is proving to be successful despite the restrictions in place amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
At midway through the campaign, the nonprofit has reached 55% of its $500,000 goal by collecting $274,650 in donations. The funding supports 32 programs at 25 health and social service agencies in the two counties.
Last year, the United Way annual campaign brought in $503,475 after setting the same $500,000 goal.
Employees at Mon Power — the campaign’s largest workplace donor — has wrapped up its campaign and raised more than $71,000.
Fairmont State University has raised more than $24,000 so far and UPS raised more than $16,500, making it their largest campaign ever.
Marion County Schools has raised more than $8,171 and more than $25,250 have been donated via small businesses and corporate donations. Employees at United Way agencies donated more than $7,000.
Without the dollars from annual fundraisers such as Dancing with the Stars and the Maroon Madness T-shirts, individual and workplace donations are more critical than ever.
“Nonprofits have suffered significant funding losses,” White said in September when the campaign kicked off. “They have been working nonstop since the pandemic started; none of the nonprofits have been able to take any time off. So the support now through our annual campaign, which helps fund them year-long is more important now than ever.”
“The programs supported through this campaign are critical to community,” said Campaign Chair Devanna Corley. “If you haven’t been involved in the past, we hope you will consider joining us to move our community forward…together.”
Those looking to participate or find out information can visit unitedwaymtc.org or call the United Way at 304-366-4550.
The campaign celebration is scheduled for Jan. 14 at Noon at the Robert Mollohan Center and is sponsored by Mon Power.
