FAIRMONT — A building that has housed two automobile dealerships in the past has been transformed into a new medical office facility.
The site at 1377 Locust Ave., home to Friendly Motors Pre-Owned Sales and Service from 2010 to 2015 and prior to that, Larry Myers Subaru Hyundai, will open early next month as physicians' offices under the WVU Medicine umbrella.
Marion Medical Associates, currently located at 1912 Locust Ave., along with Fairmont ENT Associates, which is currently located at 1712 Locust Ave., will move into the remodeled building and be under the same roof, and closer to Fairmont Medical Center, a campus of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.
For about the past five months, the former auto dealership has been undergoing a remodeling project that has changed the entire exterior and interior of the building.
The new facility will house primary care, otolaryngology, including audiology and allergy and lab services.
“As a Marion County native, I’m proud to be a part of an effort to streamline the delivery of healthcare for the residents of the Fairmont area,” said physician Michael Edmond, WVU Medicine chief medical officer. “By combining these two West Fairmont practices into one convenient location, we’re providing a one-stop shop for the residents in that part of the county.”
Primary care will be available April 5 by physicians Peter Ang and David Watson and Physician's Assistant Hallie Gunnoe, while Physician's Assistant Shalee Shumiloff will join the practice in June.
Physician Joedy Daristotle and Advanced Nurse Practitioner Michelle Ritchie will provide otolaryngology care, often referred to as ear, nose and throat medicine, which also includes audiology, which will be provided by Catherine Ingle.
