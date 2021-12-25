FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears put together a dominant showing Thursday against the Weir Red Riders, with senior guard Marley Washenitz finishing with a season-high 41 points in a 93-25 rout.
The Polar Bears jumped on the Red Riders from the onset, flying out of the box to a 25-4 first quarter lead, and only building their advantage from there.
Washenitz ended her night with a monster stat line of 41 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and six steals comprised the WVU-commit's game.
Meredith Maier finished second in scoring Thursday, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks. Laynie Beresford also finished in double digits, as the guard totaled 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Rounding out the Bears' scoring was Claira Hager with nine, Reagan Sisk with five, Reagan Blasher and Camryn Morgan with four each, Emily Starn with three and Haley Harris with two.
Fairmont Senior stays undefeated on the season, and will not play again until the new year, as the Bears have an extended break before their next game.
