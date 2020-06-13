MORGANTOWN — Less than a week before the West Virginia Black Bears were scheduled to fill the long silence in Monongalia County Ballpark, a hiccup surfaced Friday that will further delay both the Black Bears' season and the ball park's hiatus.
In a press release Friday afternoon, the New York-Penn League announced it will delay the start of the 2020 season indefinitely due to COVID-19, spoiling the Black Bears' originally-scheduled season opener on Thursday at Mon County Ballpark. The league also announced the that its 2020 all-star game is canceled. The New York-Penn League All-Star Game was originally scheduled for Aug. 18 in Lowell, Massachusetts.
"The League and its clubs will continue to monitor the situation and work with our Major League Baseball affiliates, while following the recommendations of public health officials and adhering to local reopening guidelines. As always, the health and safety of the New York-Penn League fans, players and staff members are our top priorities," the New York-Penn League said in an official statement.
The West Virginia Black Bears, which are the short season affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, were scheduled to open its season in the New York-Penn League on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. versus Mahoning Valley in Morgantown.
"First, let us say that we hope you and your loved ones are staying safe and healthy through this challenging time in our lives," Black Bears general manager Matt Drayer began in a letter to fans on Friday. "Unfortunately, at this moment, there remain far more questions than answers with regards to the start of the 2020 West Virginia Black Bears season. While we are eager to once again reunite with you at the ballpark, (Friday) the NY-Penn League officially announced that the start of our season will be delayed."
The Black Bears, which were formed in 2015 and have played in Mon County Ballpark in the New York-Penn League for their entire existence as an organization, entered the 2020 season after finishing with a 40-36 record in 2019. They finished second to the Batavia Muckdogs by one game in the NY-Penn League's Pinckney Division and also missed a wild card by three games.
"As more information becomes available, we will provide you with any updates from the ballpark," continued Drayer's letter to fans. "Until then, please feel free to reach out to us with any questions you may have or if you’d just like to take a break from everything and talk a little baseball! We also encourage you to continue to visit our official website as well as our Twitter and Facebook social media channels (@WVBlackBears) for updates we may have.
"We’re missing baseball as much as you are and until we can all return to the ballpark and enjoy a fun and exciting Black Bears game, please stay safe and stay tuned."
