Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

A few showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.