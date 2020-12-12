MORGANTOWN — Home, sweet, home.
That's the way it's supposed to be in college basketball, especially for West Virginia. Play at home, win at home.
The crowd roars at everything the home team does right and ridicules everything the opponent does wrong.
That's the normal atmosphere in the Coliseum and they were looking for it to be even better this year with a team that they felt could contend for a national championship, with fans comfortable in new, cushioned seats, a glitzy new big screen scoreboard and a sound system that could raise the roof if they cranked it up.
But there was nothing normal about the atmosphere or the game as the Mountaineers got a late start on their home season, rallying behind some full-court pressure that turned on the juices and shoved the most dismal first half you could imagine into the mist of memory, beating the University of North Texas, 62-50.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no fans in those comfy new seats, just some family members and cardboard cutouts and that was a good thing due to the way the Mountaineers played in the first half because family members don't boo their sons and brothers and cardboard cutouts can't.
But the first half was as bad an exhibition of basketball as a WVU team has ever put on, going to the locker room behind, 29-21, shooting just 25.7 percent.
Would that have happened had it been a sold-out opening crowd ... or even if they had allowed 2,500 or so fans in as they first hoped before the pandemic surged again?
Coach Bob Huggins can't say, but he can say that he doesn't understand why they can't have 2,500 or so in a building that seats 14,000.
"This should be about the kids," Huggins said after the game. "It's about those guys that are playing. This is such a sterile atmosphere and it's not what those guys signed up for."
Certainly, the pandemic has weighed heavily on the game, which was put together in 30 hours and thrown in front of WVU after Robert Morris had to cancel due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.
It's just been hard for WVU to get anything together as they were road warriors constantly facing opponents that seemed to come out of nowhere.
"It’s been a long few weeks," Huggins said. "It’s so hard. We’re playing, then we’re not playing. We’re playing this team. No, we’re not. We’re going to play this other team.
"We practiced getting ready for Robert Morris, and then Robert Morris can’t play. We wanted to play yesterday instead of today to give us a couple of days before we play on Sunday, and we couldn’t do that. It hasn’t been easy, but it’s better than not playing at all."
In other words, a win is a win is a win.
But you wouldn't have bet WVU would win this one at half time.
Certainly, Huggins wasn't whispering in the locker room.
"We woke them up," he said.
Too bad he couldn't get back the fans who turned off ESPN+ at the half and switched to "I Love Lucy" or whatever else they could find.
WVU came out in the second half with a trapping defense and completely turned the game around as Gabe Osabuohien and company smothered the Mean Green, allowing WVU to open the half with 18 consecutive points to wrest the lead away.
While that was going on, Derek Culver also got a wake up call. Scoreless in the first half — as was darn near everyone but Sean McNeil as WVU put only 21 points up on that shiny new scoreboard — Culver came to life and finished the game with a double-double, the 19th of his career.
He finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
This wasn't the old "Press Virginia" press, but you'd have thought it was the way North Texas reacted to it, going from shooting 59.1 percent in the first half to 18.2 percent in the second half.
"We just tried to slow them down," Huggins said. "We really weren’t trying to steal the ball or make a lot of plays on the ball. We were just trying to slow them down, so we didn’t have to guard for the whole clock. Their game plan was to come in and get as deep into the clock as they could and get a good shot. They were successful in the first half. This burnt some clock, so they didn’t have as much time to do what they wanted to do."
Meanwhile Culver came to life, as did Taz Sherman off the bench, finishing with 13 points to McNeil's 15, which led the Mountaineers.
WVU has all of Saturday off before returning to the home court to face No. 19 Richmond in a game that figures to give an indication of just where the 5-1 Mountaineers stand.
