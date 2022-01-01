MORGANTOWN — Here's one for you.
West Virginia opens its Big 12 schedule at noon on Saturday against Texas on the Longhorns' home floor, so we thought we'd lay it out for you right away.
Over/under: 110 points.
Going to take the over, right?
As Lee Corso used to say on NCAA football broadcasts, "Not so fast my friend."
Once upon a time in college basketball, points were cheap. No more, especially in the Big 12, where the Big D is not Dallas but Defense.
And, no two teams better demonstrate it than those who open the season in the Erwin Events Center.
Texas leads the nation, holding opponents to 51.3 points a game and WVU is No. 28 in scoring defense, giving 59.8 points. Add that up and you have 111.1 points a game allowed, so that 110 doesn't look like a lock any longer, does it?
Add to that the fact that WVU goes into the game with a couple of players out due to COVID protocol — Bob Huggins admitted the absences but would not name who, as is the law — and you could see even less scoring if they are offensive minded players.
What, though, has happened in the Big 12 over the past few years.
"It probably happened when there were coaching changes," Huggins said.
Such as him coming to WVU and founding Press Virginia and more recently Chris Beard going to Texas Tech and bringing Bobby Knight's defensive philosophies with him.
Beard now is at Texas, having done what he could have with the Red Raiders, getting them to the NCAA championship game one year on the strength of their defense.
"Beard is a defensive guy. When Bruce (Weber) went to Kansas State, he's a really good defensive guy," Huggins said.
"If you look at the changes over the years, the conference has brought in some really good defensive guys.
Not to be missed, though, is that Huggins and Beard are at the forefront of switch in directions.
There is no Trae Young this year as there was when he was stunning the world with scoring at Oklahoma.
True, Kansas does get the 5-star recruits and last year Oklahoma State turned out the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, Cade Cunningham. But mostly the conference isn't over run with superstars out of high school
"Let's face it, we're all in places where we're not going to get the No. 1-through-No. 25 (high school) kid very often, so you have to figure it out," Huggins said.
Beard did when he went to Texas Tech and built his program around transfers, something Huggins is just now getting into. Beard this year brought in six transfers to join Andrew Jones, Courtney Ramey and Jase Febres.
You might recall Jones from last season when his 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds to play beat WVU in Morgantown, 72-70, and how he missed duplicating the feat from 3 in the closing seconds of an 84-82 WVU win in Austin.
"They got a lot of guys who score. They have great size. A lot of depth. Chris did a great job in the portal," Huggins said, knowing that he himself went deep into the portal this year to replace the size he lost from last year with Oscar Tshiebwe, Derek Culver and Emmitt Matthews Jr. leaving..
"It was new to us. Chris has been doing it for a while. We probably were a little late getting into it but the guys were brought in did a great job for us," Huggins said.
It would seem to be difficult to work new players from different systems into your own culture and system, but Huggins doesn't really see it that way.
"Honestly, it's not a whole lot different than most years. Most years if you don't bring in transfers, you bring in freshmen. I think that's a lot harder than with guys with experience."
Beard will be trying to figure out a new-look WVU team led by Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil on the offensive end and a team that will offer some pressure and relies on its guys to provide it while their two top transfers — Pauly Paulicap and Dimon Carrigan — have stepped in to provide rebounding and shot blocking.
