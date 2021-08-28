MORGANTOWN — One more for a run at 1,000 wins.
One more for the Naismith Hall of Fame.
One more for another shot at an NCAA championship.
This is what's left for Bob Huggins as he has signed one more contract — effective immediately — that could give him five more years as head coach of West Virginia's men's basketball team, five years to fill in his resume so that there can be no arguments against his place among the sport's greatest coaches.
“As I said with our last announcement in 2017, I want Bob Huggins leading our basketball program for many years to come,” WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons said in making the announcement. “He just became the sixth Division I coach all-time to win 900 games, and he’s on the doorstep of being in the Naismith Hall of Fame. We are pleased to have this agreement in place and for coach Huggins continuing to lead his alma mater on the basketball court.”
Huggins spoke with the WVU football team on Wednesday and left no doubt where his heart lies.
"When the Nike guys came in — you know, we got the whole school deal with them — I told them, 'We're gonna sell a lot of gear now.' They're like 'C'mon, Huggs, we're gonna give you a whole school deal. You don't have to sell us.' And I told them, 'I'm just trying to tell you so you don't get behind on orders because we're gonna sell a lot of stuff now.'
"They were blown away," he continued, speaking to the football team. "You can't go to any little town in this state, any big town, anywhere you go and not see someone wearing a flying WV.'
"That's what you have got to understand about the people in this state. They care, man. Everybody says, 'What's the greatest thing about West Virginia? To me, it's that they care ... they care and they love their Mountaineers."
The new contract guarantees three more years as coach, through the 2023-24 season, and a two-year option that will allow Huggins to continue coaching through June 30, 2027, or work for the athletic department in an emeritus capacity, which would be in a public relations and athletic developmental capacity.
The option to coach beyond three years will be worked out between Huggins and the director of athletics on or before May 1, 2023, and each subsequent May 1 thereafter. The option to take emeritus status will continue beyond June 30, 2027, should he continue to keep coaching at that time. It will have a minimum of two fiscal years.
Huggins is 67.
Huggins is in his 15th season as head coach of the Mountaineers. He will be paid an annualized salary of $4,150,000 in each of his remaining seasons as a head coach — $250,000 in base pay and the remainder in supplemental pay — all from revenue generated by the athletics department. Huggins also is eligible to receive annual performance incentives, if met.
Huggins ended last season with exactly 900 career victories, the last one being a first-round NCAA Tournament triumph over Morehead State before being upset in a hard-fought battle against long-time rival Syracuse.
The Orangemen, of course, are coached by Jim Boeheim, a former Big East foe and one of only two active coaches with more than Huggins' 900 victories. The other is Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, who has announced this will be his last year of coaching.
Coach K has 1,170 victories, the only coach to surpass 1,000. Boeheim brings 982 victories into this season and figures to surpass 1,000.
Huggins, should he choose to coach five years, needs to average 20 wins a season to join them at 1,000.
Huggins has had four cracks on the Basketball Hall of Fame ballot and has yet to be elected, leaving most members of the coaching fraternity and the media, to say nothing of WVU fans, wondering just what he has to do to gain his rightful spot among the greats.
The answer, of course, is that a national championship has evaded him, perhaps as much a matter of bad luck than bad coaching or bad teams.
The team that he believes was his best was his Cincinnati team with Kenyon Martin, who broke his leg in the conference tournament, leaving them without perhaps the nation's best player for the NCAAs. Martin came back the next season and was the No. 1 pick in the NCAA draft.
Being an NCAA champion is not a requirement for inclusion in the Hall of Fame, but it certainly wouldn't hurt his chances if he could pull one off.
He did coach Cincinnati and West Virginia to the Final Four, losing each time in the semifinal.
And, it must be pointed out, that he has never coached at what is considered the elite college basketball schools like UCLA, Indiana, Michigan, Syracuse, Duke or North Carolina, meaning he has had to mold teams out of lesser prospects, especially in his time at Cincinnati.
The son of an Ohio High School Hall of Fame coach, Charlie Huggins, who died this year at 87, Huggins' path to this point in his career has been as blue collar as his attitude.
He started his career in 1980 coaching at Walsh College in Ohio, moved on to Akron of the MAC, then to Cincinnati where he returned much of the luster they had when Ed Jucker led the Bearcats to consecutive national championships in 1961 and 1962 after a pair of third place finishes with the great Oscar Robertson.
Huggins resigned at Cincinnati after strong disagreements with President Nancy Zimpher, sat out a year, took the head coaching job at Kansas State, where he won 20 games, before agreeing to return to his alma mater and to his hometown of Morgantown.
In 14 years with the Mountaineers, Huggins owns a 310-171 record.
“I certainly appreciate the opportunity that I’ve been given to represent this great University and state that I love so much,” Huggins said. “As I’ve said before, I am blessed to coach at my alma mater — the place that all West Virginians love. I’m truly blessed.”
