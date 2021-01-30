MORGANTOWN — When they put together this year's Big 12-SEC Basketball Challenge, which will be played this weekend, they couldn't have found two teams who have gone through more to get to this point in the season than Florida and West Virginia, who play on Saturday in the Coliseum at 2 p.m.
While the game will be televised on ESPN, for the first time this season, fans other than family and friends of players will be allowed in the building. The crowd is capped at 1,000 but it should bring a taste with it of what makes the Coliseum a strong home court advantage.
One person who knows about the Coliseum on the Florida bench is assistant coach Darris Nichols, who played the final three years here under John Beilein and then was Bob Huggins' first point guard when he took over.
The Mountaineers, No. 11 in the nation, come in at 11-4 off a last second victory over No. 10 Texas Tech, while Florida, which had its struggles early, brings a three-game winning streak into the game.
There is a story behind the route each team took to get this point, a story of perseverance on each side.
WVU's is well-known in these parts. The opening of the season saw the schedule scrambled over and over due to COVID-19, a tournament in the Bahamas ended up in South Dakota.
Then as Huggins was trying to build his team around big men Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe, Tshiebwe decided he was going to transfer and left for Kentucky.
That forced Huggins to completely transform his offense with four sharpshooters around Culver and to change his defense.
Oddly, the team took to the change well, even though it completely altered its personality.
Huggins has inserted Jordan McCabe, who had been the forgotten man, at the point, moving Miles "Deuce" McBride off the ball which has allowed him to show all of his skills, and he is usually playing either Taz Sherman or Sean McNeill, his two 3-point specialists with Jalen Bridges or Emmitt Matthews Jr.
"It's a lot more fluid," Culver said. "It's not like stagnant. It stagnant before. There's a difference in the continuity of things."
Florida, like West Virginia, had games canceled due to COVID-19, but their personnel change was far more shocking than even Tshibwe's transfer.
On Dec. 15 Keyontae Johnson, the team's star forward, leading the team in scoring with 16 points a game, collapsed on the court.
It was a scary moment and serious enough that he was put into a medically-induced coma, one of which he was brought out a few days later.
While the cause of the collapse has never been determined, Johnson did have COVID-19 over the summer and it has been determined that one of the side effects is myocarditis — inflammation of the heart muscle and that well may have been the cause.
He has since recovered and rejoined the team, but as a coach, not a player.
With his absence, Florida, like West Virginia, reshaped what they were doing as a team under coach Mike White, now in his 10th year with the Gators.
"Over time, incrementally we have been adjusting to what we are doing," White said during a Friday ZOOM call. "We took a little time after Christmas to make some adjustments to get at least adequate."
It wasn't easy.
"We did something completely new to these guys," White said.
Now, as they have won four of their last five, Florida is passing the ball better and shooting it better, just as West Virginia is with its altered approach and lineup.
"The team has gotten pretty good at scoring twos," White said. "We are scoring better on the interior than we have in a long time around here, but we have a tough test tomorrow."
Tre Mann and Tyree Appleby are now at the guards and, White said, "are playing well together."
But the Gators have a turnover problem that WVU will be trying to take advantage of. They have 184 turnovers and only 164 assists.
"Our biggest complaint is the assist-turnover ratio. We have a bunch of ugly individual assist-turnover ratios," White said.
The schools have played nine times and Florida has won six of them while Huggins is 0-2 against the Gators.
Big 12 Men's Basketball Standings (Jan. 29)
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|Streak
|AP Poll
|NET Ranking
|Baylor
|8-0
|15-0
|W15
|2
|1
|Texas
|5-2
|11-3
|L1
|5
|14
|Oklahoma
|6-3
|10-4
|W4
|24
|20
|West Virginia
|4-3
|11-4
|W2
|11
|21
|Kansas
|5-4
|11-5
|W1
|15
|19
|Oklahoma State
|4-4
|10-4
|W1
|-
|40
|Texas Tech
|4-4
|11-5
|L2
|10
|13
|TCU
|2-5
|9-6
|L2
|-
|94
|Kansas State
|1-8
|5-12
|L7
|-
|212
|Iowa State
|0-6
|2-8
|L4
|-
|206
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.