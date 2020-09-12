WVU opens season today against Eastern Kentucky

MORGANTOWN — Execution is a strange word.
It can mean the carrying out or putting into effect of a plan, order or course of action.
Or it could mean the carrying out of a sentence of death on a condemned person.
West Virginia University finally opens its 2020 football season at noon today at home against Eastern Kentucky in a game that figures to be nothing less than an execution of what appears to be a badly mismatched team of Colonels who dropped a 55-0 opener at Marshall last week.
But that is not really the execution Neal Brown is worried about as he begins his second season as the Mountaineers' coach.
"This," he said, "is about us. We are a work in progress. It's time to play."
Brown's concern is two-fold. It is first about the other kind of execution, not whether they can execute Eastern Kentucky but instead about how his own team's execution of fundamentals, the game plan, of adjusting to what has already been a crazy year interrupted by the COVID pandemic and now having to go and perform at an emotional college football level with no fans in the stands.
The second is about his team's chemistry, which sometimes is an indefinable part of team building for it includes emotion, attitude, heart, closeness and the ability to stand up to adversity.
There are so many unknowns as play begins.
"You really don't know what you have until you go out and play somebody else," Brown said.
Try as you might, you can't replicate game conditions in a scrimmage. The juices don't flow the same, the mind doesn't work the same and there is so much more familiarity between two sides in a scrimmage than there is playing players you've never competed against before in a game.
So, Jarret Doege won the quarterback job with his preseason work, but what happens when the lights come on and every pass counts. The Bowling Green transfer showed flashes of what it takes as he started the last three games and won two, but now he has been named the full-time starter and that requires a different attitude.
Then there's an offensive line who played so badly last year in the run game that it brought up a reminder of the late Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach John McKay's reference to execution when he was asked in a post-loss press conference what he thought of his team's execution in the game.
"I'm in favor of it," he said, merging both definitions into a line for the ages.
The line has been rebuilt, reshaped and now is rededicated. It believes it's ready to push people around this year.
"We came back being more physical," said starting offensive guard James Gmiter. "This is a physical group. Mike Brown is nasty. Chase Behrndt is a nasty, relentless player who stays on his blocks. Our knowledge of the offense is so much better. Now everyone knows exactly what to do when a play is called."
Behind them is powerful Leddie Brown, whom Neal Brown believes is ready for a breakout season.
If so, if the offensive line executes, if Brown runs as expected, if Doege is the quarterback he seems to be, throwing to a stable of strong receivers, WVU's offense will be greatly improved.
The defense is seen as the strength of the team, of course, although it might be best if they wore question marks rather than numbers coming into the season for the one looming question over them is how much losing defensive coordinator Vic Koenning will mean. After all, he structured an intriguing defense a year ago, one that was different from week to week, and he found a way to get a whole lot out of a lot of unheralded players even through some injuries.
The defensive line led by the Stills brothers — Darius and Dante — are a proven commodity and should wreak havoc on Eastern Kentucky's quarterback and running backs, but there are questions in the secondary and at linebacker, so again Brown will be closely studying the execution there.
And while Brown says this game is about "us," meaning West Virginia, he urges his team not to believe what their eyes showed them from Eastern Kentucky as Marshall pushed them around.
"I know it's a cliche, but I do think that teams make the biggest improvement between Week 1 and Week 2," Brown said. "They have some really good coaches on that staff and I expect that to happen."
The Colonels also have beefed up their roster this year with what they hope to be quick fix transfers who last week were just getting to know each other and should feel more at home in a second game.
Still, this one is to work out all that is wrong with WVU from a preseason unlike any other before they head into nine consecutive Big 12 games.
