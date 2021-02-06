MORGANTOWN — As it grew nearer and nearer, it loomed larger and larger, this gauntlet of six games West Virginia now faces against Top 25 opponents, begins at the Coliseum on Saturday at 2 p.m. on CBS when they take on No. 23/22 Kansas.
Six games, each as challenging as any college team could want to play — KU, at No. 13 Texas Tech, No. 9 Oklahoma, No. 2 Baylor, at No. 2 Baylor and at No. 6 Texas. Four of the games against Top Ten teams.
It is something that only seven teams have faced in history, something Bob Huggins experienced only once before and, he admits, that he doesn't really remember it when he did while coaching at Cincinnati, except that one of the team's he faced was the University of California and his team didn't fair well in handling All-American Jason Kidd in an 89-80 loss.
And that string of games was little like the one he faces now, for the top ranked team he faced then was No. 17 Alabama-Birmingham.
Huggins did seem to remember facing his old friend John Calipari, then at Massachusetts, during that spell but he actually faced him three games before going into that streak and pulled out a two-point upset over UMass, which was then ranked No. 8.
Huggins, you see, has always believed in playing a tough schedule, although he couldn't have imagined what he faces now after all that has been brought about more by COVID-19 postponements and rescheduling than scheduling itself.
However, Huggins always wants to test his team against the best, so he's ready to bring it on.
"We always have [scheduled hard games]," Huggins said. "I think it makes you better. My goal has always been to win the national championship. We haven't accomplished that yet but I think scheduling like this makes you understand how good you have to be to win it.
"I said when I got here that I want the people of West Virginia to be proud and come to the Coliseum and root like hell for their team," Huggins said. "We don't have an NBA team. We don't have any pro teams. We are it. Why would the fans want to come in and see us play the Sisters of the Poor? I think it's the right thing to do for a lot of reasons."
There are some who argue that it can hurt his team's final ranking if he loses some games to teams he didn't have to schedule, especially non-conference, but Huggins has done well against ranked teams and has found his way to two Final Fours, so it's hard to argue with his philosophy.
Certainly, this is as close as you can get to playing the NCAA Tournament itself and, in many ways, it's probably tougher.
If you have a high seed, you normally don't face the likes of the teams WVU is facing the next couple of weeks in the NCAA Tournament.
But Huggins maintains, what really makes it different, is the travel. This year, in the NCAA Tournament, you will be in a bubble in Indianapolis without any travel.
"I hope the NCAA doesn't make us fly 400 miles to play the next game," he said. "Travel is the deal. Think what we go through...and then they keep changing game times on us."
WVU flies to an away game in the Big 12, then flies home and doesn't get back to bed until 5 a.m.
"No one takes travel into account. We play three games in six days now, we play in Austin, bus to Fort Worth, bus again, then fly. No one gets it until you do it...and then you don't want to do it anymore," Huggins said.
Facing Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Baylor twice can be overwhelming if you look at as a single challenge, but Huggins wants his players to concentrate only on Kansas right now.
And well he should for Kansas not only owns a victory over WVU this year, a freakish game in which they hit 16 3-point shots, but they are desperate, facing the prospect of dropping out of the Top 25 with a loss in Morgantown ... and the Mountaineers five all-time victories over Kansas have all come at home.
Some were quite unexpected: WVU defeated No. 7 Kansas in 2019 (65-64), No. 2 Kansas (85-69) in 2017, No. 1 Kansas (74-63) in 2016, No. 8 Kansas (62-61) in 2015 and No. 8 Kansas (92-86) in 2014.
"We haven't looked at anything but Kansas," Huggins said. "We'll worry about the others when we get there."
And what has Huggins seen from Kansas that is different than when they first played?
"David McCormack," Huggins said, referring to the Jayhawks 6-10 junior forward who averages 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds a game. "He's improved more than and faster than anyone I've coached against in 35 or 40 years of coaching. They are throwing the ball to him ... and rightfully so.
"He is a heck of a threat for them, and he can go over his left shoulder and his right shoulder. He’s shooting jump shots. He has put himself in position to be one of the most talked-about guys in the country with the way he has improved.”
This is a different Kansas team than normal, for it doesn't have the dominant big man and, like WVU, is now playing one in and four out or often five men out.
Huggins is looking for an improved shooting performance from guard Miles "Deuce" McBride, who has gone 0 for 8 from 3-point range over the past two games.
"It's important for us for to make shots," Huggins said. "We have other guys who can make shots, but he's the one guy who can create his own shots."
