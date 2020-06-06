WVU's Gee urges self reflection, inclusion in wake of George Floyd death

MORGANTOWN — The president of West Virginia University is calling on academia to start a dialogue that could lead to change and understanding in the aftermath of the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn.
President Gordon Gee wrote a letter to the Mountaineer family on June 3, reflecting on the death of Floyd, and other deaths in the black community and other recent events.
Gee wrote the letter as WVU preps to bring students back to campus for fall semester while continuing summer classes using online learning.
"As we return to campus, the safety of our faculty, staff, students and community is our highest priority. However, in recent days, I have been reflecting on the word 'safe' and what it truly means to our faculty, staff and students. While we have been using the term in light of the pandemic, the word takes on deeper meaning for me following the horrific and tragic death of George Floyd, and countless others before him," Gee writes.
Like many others, Gee stated he is sad, angry and frustrated.
"To the Black members of our community, I cannot fully appreciate how deeply affected and pained you must be by not only this most recent act – but by all acts that reflect a deep-seeded bigotry in our nation’s communities. However, I can appreciate and accept the responsibility to ensure our campus community reflects something different," he writes.
Gee said WVU will not tolerate any type of discrimination, bias or form of racism on the university's campuses.
"Let me also be clear that these words are meaningless if we do not accept personal responsibility to do better. We must work together to assure good partnerships with our University Police Department and local law enforcement, approach conversations with new insights and commit to keeping everyone in our community safe," his letter continues.
Gee said tough times like these remind the WVU family to rely on the "core Mountaineer values: Service, Curiosity, Respect, Accountability and Appreciation.
"I also lean on my firm belief that higher education will help create the very necessary dialogues we must continue to have when the media light begins to fade," he continued.
Along with health and safety, as students and faculty return to campus this fall, Gee said WVU must focus on "the need to be an inclusive, diverse and welcoming campus."
Floyd's death and the manner in which Minneapolis police were slow to react and investigate Floyd's death led to violent protests not only in Minneapolis, but all over the U.S. and world. Several protests have been held in Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg in which hundreds of residents shouted such phrases as "I can't breathe" and carried posters that said "RIP George Floyd."
The WVU president said now is the time to help students move past the boundaries from where they came and enter into a discourse to create change.
"The free expression of ideas and the opportunity for civil discourse must be held. Because change begins with education," Gee wrote. "When we educate ourselves on issues, we create an exchange of interpretation that allows us to challenge, evaluate and determine for ourselves what we believe. My desire to return students to the classroom is not so they can learn for the sake of a passing grade. It is so they can learn for the sake of mending the world around us. Higher education – and the young people within our midst – will lead our country to evolve to a better place for all."
In the mean time, Gee is challenging the WVU family to do some personal reflection about what these events mean to each individual and how each person can work to make the university more inclusive and welcoming.
"Be willing to accept personal responsibility," Gee writes.
"It is with this in mind that I look forward to seeing you in the fall, though appropriately social distanced, of course. But perhaps I am even more eager to see how you will meet the opportunities we have before us by using your intrinsic potential to create the change we seek."
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin faces a charge of second-degree murder after he placed his knee on the back of Floyd's neck for almost 9 minutes restricting his airway while onlookers implored him to get off Floyd. Three other officers involved in the case also face charges
