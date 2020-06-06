WVU's Gee urges self reflection, inclusion in wake of George Floyd death

Leah Irene Powell age 81 of Cardinal Lane, Grafton passed away June 4, 2020 at Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown, WV. She was born July 12, 1938 in Upshur County the daughter of William E. Tominson and Silvia Irene (Chute) Bailes. Leah was a beloved wife and mother. A member of the C…