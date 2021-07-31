MORGANTOWN — The rain fell in torrents. The winds blew and lightning flashed across the sky while thunder rumbled across Morgantown.
It made a telling backdrop to say goodbye to Miles “Deuce” McBride, who after two years of playing for the West Virginia Mountaineers followed his dream into the NBA, being selected in the second round by Oklahoma City Thunder with the 36th pick of the second round.
Moments later, the television coverage revealed that the Thunder, which had drafted three guards previously, traded McBride to the New York Knicks, who were looking to get tougher.
McBride had hoped to be a first-round selection but fell into the second round, where contracts are not guaranteed, so he will have to make the team.
Power forward Derek Culver, WVU’s other NBA draft eligible player, had not been drafted and was not said to be on anyone’s radar at the time McBride was picked.
That McBride progressed so far so fast was surprising, for most thought he would spend three years helping Bob Huggins try to reach that national championship that has avoided him his whole career, but he progressed faster than they thought he would, dominating college games, especially in the clutch to become just the 42nd Mountaineer drafted in 75 NBA seasons.
The last was guard Jevon Carter, who went to the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns this season.
McBride also was the fifth WVU player Bob Huggins has sent to the draft.
His journey, of course, was an interesting one for he was just a three-star recruit out of Cincinnati’s Bishop Moeller High. He wasn’t even the prize freshman in his class, for he came in a class that included McDonald’s All-American Oscar Tshiebwe.
A two-sport athlete in high school, McBride had been a star quarterback on a state championship Moeller team in football and would have faced a serious decision had Ohio State offered him in football, but a badly broken foot in his junior season made him decide to concentrate on basketball.
He missed almost his entire junior year of basketball after the break, but came back for two games — the state semifinal and final.
Huggins had been told about McBride but never really saw him play at Moeller but what he heard was so strong that he offered him anyway.
It became obvious from the moment he showed up that his work ethic merged right into Huggins’ demands and that he had not only the defensive skills the coach expects but was a strong shooter and ball handler who was able to do things others couldn’t at crunch time.
“Deuce makes a lot of the right plays,” Huggins said when McBride was a freshman. “He makes a lot of the right reads and has good athleticism.”
But he grew beyond that as the first year went on, rising to his highest level against No. 2 Ohio State, of all teams, in Cleveland as he scored 21 points in 25 minutes, taking over the Mountaineer offense.
He finished his sophomore season averaging 15.9 points a game, 4.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 34.2 minutes per contest. He shot 43 percent from the field, 41.4 percent from three-point range and hit 81.3 percent of his free throws while earning second-team All-Big 12 honors.
This past summer McBride decided to enter the NBA draft while retaining the right to withdraw, but on July 3 he went onto social media with this announcement:
“I’m very grateful to have worn the blue & gold these past two years and represent West Virginia. Thank you to everyone who has helped and supported me on this journey, but I have officially decided with my family and coaches that I’ll be staying in the 2021 NBA Draft. #keepgoing”
The draft opened as expected with the Detroit Pistons reaching into the Big 12 for its first pick, taking Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham. It took less than three minutes for the TV pundits to dub him “The Motorcade,” being named Cade and heading to the Motor City.
The selection made it 12 straight years that a college freshman was the first pick of the NBA draft. Cunningham enters the NBA at age 19, and with a 2-year-old daughter.
“It’s still crazy, to be in the moment. Words can’t really explain it,” Cunningham said.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.