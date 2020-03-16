FAIRMONT — West Virginia public schools will be closed until at least Friday, March 27, by order of Gov. Jim Justice.
The purpose of the closing is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the district. While the goal is to lessen community spread, other challenges will arise with students being home and teachers being contracted to still work a certain number of days.
On Sunday evening, the Marion County Board of Education held a rare emergency meeting to plan out how the district will continue throughout the closing.
“Information has been changing fluidly,” said Randy Farley, superintendent of Marion County Schools. “Hopefully after the meeting I went to today at noon in Charleston, we have some semblance of a plan for how we will move forward in Marion County for the next couple of weeks.”
He said Justice asked that “essential staff,” including service personnel, nurses, bus drivers and counselors, continue working in schools during the closing.
“In my mind, personally, I think all staff are essential to make schools run and work and all the things happen that are supposed to happen,” Farley said. “In talking with the principals, my suggestion was that we give them what their task lists are, of the things they need to do, and however they get that accomplished, whether it’s from home, school, as long as it is accomplished.”
Service personnel representatives at the meeting expressed dissatisfaction with their fellow employees still having to go into schools to complete their work. With direction coming from government leadership, Farley said these plans could change, but Board of Education President Mary Jo Thomas said she believes these plans will evolve as well.
“I really think that fluid is the name of the game, evolving is the name of the game,” Thomas said. “I think in the next two days, we all can be very creative in ways that we might be able to do our job. It might not be our first choice... A lot of things can be done from home and we can look at different things.”
While students are home, schools throughout the county will also provide free packed meals for students that can be picked up on-site, in order to continue feeding the kids who rely on school lunches to eat. East Park Elementary, West Fairmont Middle and North Marion High are meal pick-up sites. Chad Norman, administrative assistant of technology and transportation, said he will gather data on what the need is at each area to be able to provide enough meals each day school is out.
“Data reflected we could offer those meals at no charge to individuals,” Chad Norman, administrative assistant of technology and transportation. “There may be a great need, but as Mr. Farley said, there may not be a need at all.”
Norman also said that the buses can be utilized in the coming time to deliver meals to students in need, and in the meantime, they are being cleaned and sanitized.
“All of our buses have been brought back to the Fairmont and Mannington lots for sanitizing and inspection,” Norman said. “We want to make sure that all of those buses are clean, they are going to be wiped down, misted with the sanitizing spray.”
School facilities will also be cleaned thoroughly during the shutdown, using sanitizing wands that spread large amounts of disinfectant.
“As far as our regular scheduled day, we will be at work at a regular time tomorrow, all the maintenance employees will be,” said Andy Neptune, administrative assistant for facilities at Marion County Schools. “From a school standpoint, we’re going to continue our scheduled mist and cleaning with disinfectants that we have been utilizing.”
In order to not need to make up as many days due to the closings, students will participate in non-traditional days by completing assignments and learning electronically.
“I think by having those non-traditional days established, it’s nice in this situation that teachers do have some time to get organized,” said Steve Malnick, administrative assistant for curriculum at Marion County Schools. “I have total faith in our administration in our schools and our teachers that we’re going to be able to handle this and do well at it.”
Although the future is uncertain as far as how long schools will be closed in the state, Thomas said that communication is key, and direction will probably continue coming in for the next several weeks.
“I think if we all just stick together and say ‘Let’s see what we can do’ and be here for the students and making sure all of our staff — all of our staff — are safe,” Thomas said. “We can try to do that, and we admire what you all have put together so far.”
Farley said that because the state has not dealt with an epidemic such as coronavirus in the past, plans for the coming weeks will likely change throughout. He did, however, say that cleanliness is a top priority, and said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing hands with soap and water regularly.
“All the recommendations are is there is nothing better than soap and water,” Farley said. “Wash the hands.”
