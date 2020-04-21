FAIRMONT — The Marion County Board of Education voted to renew superintendent Randy Farley’s contract for one year at Monday’s phone conference meeting.
In a 5-0 vote, the board approved the contract, which board President Mary Jo Thomas said was changed at Farley’s request.
“Mr. Farley asked us as a board... He would appreciate if we revised what we asked,” Thomas said. “Mr. Farley asked if we would do his contract for one year with the same benefits and salary as his first year.”
Thomas also said that the board released Farley’s original proposal for a contract prior to the last meeting, which was a mistake that they should not have done because it was a personnel matter that had not been finalized yet.
Some residents took issue with Farley’s contract, not wanting it to be renewed for the standard two year term. However, after it was reported that Farley was going to get a one-year renewal was met with a more positive response.
“We are for any one-year contract that doesn’t include a pay raise,” said Frank Caputo, staff representative for the American Federation of Teachers. “We’re not coming out for a one year but we’re totally against the two year.”
Farley said that he wanted to make it a one-year contract in part because he is unsure of what the future of Marion County Schools is right now, and he would like to be flexible to change.
“It was changed at my request because I’m not sure what I personally would like to do yet, so I started to think about it one year at a time,” Farley said. “The contract that had been sent out last time had been sent out when it should not have been, so that was not what the real discussion was.”
Thomas said this upcoming contract is the same as Farley’s current contract, with the same pay and benefits, but with a different date to extend from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Farley’s contract is for $137,000 per year.
The board members said Farley’s work has been appreciated since he took on the superintendent position, and even through the closing of schools due to coronavirus, which caused a shift to online learning.
“We’re very pleased with the innovative things that he’s done,” Thomas said.
“Mr. Farley has been at this now for eight months, and I appreciate the fact that he has to cut his own path,” said Donna Costello, a member of the Board of Education. “I’m not saying I agree with everything he may say, but at the end of the day, I don’t think that there is a board member or Mr. Farley, whose number one concern isn’t for the students.”
Board member Richard Pellegrin echoed Costello’s remarks.
“I hope he has a very successful second year,” Pellegrin said. “We’re not going to agree on everything and we’ll have to just agree to disagree but nobody’s perfect and nobody’s right all the time. I wish Mr. Farley all the success in the world.”
Board member Tom Dragich also thanked Farley for his work in the position, and said the expansion of East Dale Elementary is one of the highlights of his work so far.
“This year, when he became the superintendent, the East Dale project was something we had been working on for four years, and I think that’s going to be a highlight,” Dragich said. “I have been impressed with the way he has handled the initial meetings with the architects.”
Following the vote to approve his contract, Farley said he is pleased with the result, because he will be able to continue work.
“I am feeling pretty good about it,” Farley said. “I have several things I’d like to work on and continue, so I am looking forward to that.”
In addition to continuing work on the expansion of East Dale Elementary, Farley said he wants to continue working to obtain a computing device for every Marion County school student, a project often referred to as “one-to-one.”
“I would like to get us to one-to-one,” Farley said. “I do believe that this situation we’re currently in with remote learning is putting out a louder call for that. And I would just like to continue working with professional development and improving the curriculum and doing what we can to make sure that we’re providing the best education we can.”
