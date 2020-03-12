School officials conduct briefing on COVID-19

FAIRMONT — Administrators of Marion County Schools came together for a meeting Wednesday to discuss the district’s response to sickness and the coronavirus.
Gia Deasy, administrative assistant for special services at Marion County Schools, helped coordinate the meeting, and said the school system wanted to inform everyone about the actions different departments were taking to stave off the spread of germs in the schools.
“Pretty much what we see as Marion County what our school role is is to make sure we educate students and families about wellness,” Deasy said. “The other issue is keeping a safe learning environment because a lot of folks are a little nervous right now about sickness, whether it was the flu episode we went through or now with the coronavirus scare.”
While there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia thus far, Deasy said the meeting was a good opportunity to discuss wellness and sickness throughout the school system, and to find out what different departments are doing to combat sickness.
Mandy Boylen, lead nurse for Marion County Schools, was present at the meeting, and said the nursing staff has been teaching the younger students in the elementary schools about proper hand-washing techniques, and ways to stay healthy and germ-free in general.
“They’re following all the CDC guidelines for what we’re doing about it,” Boylen said. “We’ve got [registered nurses] going into the classrooms teaching proper hand washing; cover your mouth and nose, cleaning surfaces.”
Tricia Maxwell, attendance director for Marion County Schools, also spoke at the meeting, because some parents may be worried that their kid may be missing too much school due to sickness. Deasy said that she would not want to see any student have to attend school while sick.
“Attendance is an issue,” Deasy said. “We don’t want kids coming to school sick, but we want kids coming to school.”
Maxwell said that parents can send their kids back to school with parent notes, which are meant to be excused absences for sickness absences that are not severe enough to go to the doctor.
“Parents can send up to five different times parent notes each semester, so five each semester,” Maxwell said. “We currently have that 10-day allowance for kids who maybe are too ill for school but maybe didn’t go to the doctor.”
Maxwell also said that parents need to set up hearings on their own if a student misses an exam due to absence, or other absence-related issues.
“The schools have attendance committees,” Maxwell said. “So if there are things parents are concerned about, excessive medical absences or things that are allowed excuses typically for a semester exam, they have that leeway of having those hearings with an attendance committee. It needs to be parent-initiated.”
The school janitorial staff has been working extra as well to make sure each school is as clean as possible. This started with the outbreak of the flu that took place in February.
“We’ve been combating the flu,” said Andy Neptune, administrative assistant for Marion County Schools. “So really from our school standpoint as far as the focus from our administrators from our teachers... Our standard cleaning is really still the same, because we use what we use every day.”
According to Neptune, the county schools’ janitorial staff has been using special cleaning products to disinfect surfaces in the schools across the county.
“One thing we were doing ahead of time and kind of a collaboration with transportation, we got involved with Total Clean, which is a smaller version of cleansing wands that sprays a very fine mist,” Neptune said. “It’s a disinfectant, anti-bacterial cleaner and we bought a lot of the supplies that are needed for those.”
Neptune said staff members were going to one school each day with the heavy duty cleaner, to routinely make sure each one is as clean as possible.
“We’re doing all the classrooms, all the schools,” Neptune said. “We’ve been very proactive as far as getting additional cloths, wipes or hand soaps.”
The additional cleaning has extended to the buses, which provide hundreds of the county students with transportation on a daily basis.
“In the areas that I’m responsible for, we’ve taken some preventative measures to combat the coronavirus, the spread of coronavirus,” said Chad Norman, administrative assistant for technology and transportation. “We did spray each one of our buses. We also encourage students ‘No eating on buses, no sharing of food.’ If it happens on a school bus, parents don’t know about that.”
With coronavirus spreading in other states, Norman said some out-of-state field trips have been cancelled in order to get rid of the risk of bringing the sickness back to West Virginia.
“There have been some out-of-state field trips that have been revisited and some even cancelled,” Norman said. “They have postponed trips to New York City, to some of your bigger metropolitan areas because they didn’t want to spread that virus and bring it back here.”
Norman has also been working on a plan to provide students in need with school meals if school gets called off due to sickness. He said one idea is for school staffers to man a drive-thru- type system, where parents could drive to a school and pick up lunches for their kids.
“We’ve already started preparation for the event if school would be called off, how would we distribute meals to the needy,” Norman said. “We’ve already taken some measures just as the other departments have to think outside the box a little bit, and make sure we’re still serving the community and still keeping things clean and safe.”
According to Deasy, the school administrators will meet again in a few weeks to update where the county is in terms of sickness and attendance. Maxwell said she believes the meeting was productive, and demonstrates the synergy that the school administrators work under.
“It shows that all of our departments really play a role in those preventative and proactive measures,” Maxwell said. “We’re all communicating with each other, we all have our own set of things that we do to make the whole system work.”
Email Eddie Trizzino at etrizzino@timeswv.com and follow him on Twitter at @eddietimeswv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.