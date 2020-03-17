Schools provide lunches for students out due to COVID-19 scare

FAIRMONT — Several schools in Marion County took the form of a drive-thru Monday, allowing parents to pick up food for their kids while classes are canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic threat.
East Park Elementary, West Fairmont Middle and North Marion High served as pick up spots for packed lunches, which served dozens of students throughout the morning and afternoon.
“We’re kind of winging it today as far as the count,” said Melissa Harr, cafeteria manager at West Fairmont Middle School. “Right now they’re calling around to all the kids’ parents to tell them that they can stop by the three locations to pick up.”
According to Harr, the cafeteria staff at West Middle packed about 169 lunches, consisting of items like a pepperoni roll, cheese, yogurt, vegetables and milk, so the kids would still get a balanced meal. The lunches were provided free to those who drove in, because many students face food insecurity and, sometimes, the meal they get at school is their most nutritious meal of the day.
“We definitely know what we do,” Harr said. “There are kids who truly rely on this meal, and that’s a lot of the reason we do this and really don’t complain about it.”
Harr said the staff makes hundreds of meals on a daily basis already, so the foods packed in the lunches were perishable and were meant to be eaten the day they were distributed. These meals would serve any student who needed them in each attendance area.
“We feed 300 to 400 every day,” Harr said. “The ladies from child nutrition basically told us we need to use the perishable items.”
A cafeteria worker at East Park Elementary also said about 70 cars came through the drive thru, and picked up lunches for more than 100 kids.
While the first day of school being closed went smoothly, staff were concerned with plans the county has going forward. The Board of Education Sunday evening said plans would be fluid, because a situation like this has not arisen before or been dealt with.
“They’re just throwing us all out there and we don’t know from day to day what’s going on,” said Joy Alvarado, a cook at West Fairmont Middle. “It’s country-wide.”
Harr was upset that service personnel were putting themselves at risk for the coronavirus because they had to be at schools as essential personnel. Although she respected the need, she wondered if there was a better way to keep service personnel safe.
“I do not feel that teachers, their safety is any more important than ours,” Harr said. “They have the option to work from here or from home, but they’re supposed to stay in their rooms. I think everybody has different opinions on it.”
Harr said she had help from some special needs aids who came during the day to help pack lunches.
“We go to great measures for our kids,” Harr said.
The three schools, East Park, West Fairmont and North Marion, will again provide lunches for students from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. today.