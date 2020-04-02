Shelter for domestic violence adapts under virus threat

FAIRMONT — Staying home might protect residents from contracting or spreading coronavirus, but it could be a dangerous time for victims of abusers.
Michele McCord, executive director of HOPE Inc., said the nonprofit shelter for victims of violence and sexual abuse is still open during the Stay at Home order, because many people could still be in need of aid and counseling.
“With this Stay at Home order, home is not always the safest place for some people,” McCord said. “It may protect you from catching the virus or spreading the virus, but for some, it’s not the best place to be. That’s why we definitely want to let victims know we are an essential service.”
McCord said the nonprofit has adapted its services to stay in line with social distancing practices, while still giving victims the help they need.
“We have basically adapted our services,” McCord said. “We are completely open, people can still receive services, the shelter is still operating and being manned 24/7; it’s just the way in which we’re providing our services.”
Using social distance guidelines HOPE has transitioned its client services to a mostly online and phone contact format. McCord said that people in need can call HOPE for direction on how to proceed, and the counselors of the organization, while being kept at a minimal staffing level, will assist any callers.
“Our counseling is continuing by phone,” McCord said. “We’re continuing with our support group but doing it [with] social distance and only with the clients we already have in the shelter.”
McCord said HOPE is hosting its support group services in-house at the shelter, and other counseling is provided via phone and internet. She also said that shelter services have changed slightly, also because of COVID-19, but shelter is still provided by HOPE Inc.
She said that as an essential service, she wants to be able to continue aiding those in need throughout the coronavirus pandemic, even if that service needs to be changed with the times.
“We’re basically trying to minimize staffing and contact,” McCord said. “We’re doing a lot of things by phone. We’re encouraging people in all of our counties to contact our hotline number, and then we will assist you from there.”
While based in Marion County, HOPE Inc. also serves residents in Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison and Lewis counties. McCord said those in need of HOPE’s shelter, counseling or support services should contact the organization by phone at (304) 367-1100.
