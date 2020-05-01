Shuttered Fairmont hospital could reopen in June

FAIRMONT — WVU Medicine’s plan to open a new local hospital and create a temporary emergency department at the site of Fairmont Regional Medical Center hit somewhat of a bump because of coronavirus.
Albert L. Wright Jr., president and CEO of WVU Health System, said the pandemic forced the organization to refocus its staff in order to treat COVID-19 at the rest of its hospitals.
“COVID-19 has thrown a little wrench in the works in just that it really took a lot of our focus on preparing for the surge that we might see,” Wright said. “I don’t want to say it slowed us down in Fairmont, but it took some resources.”
In a March 13 press conference, Wright announced that WVU Medicine would construct and open a new hospital on the Gateway Connector, and that it would be moving equipment and personnel into the now-shuttered Fairmont Regional to provide patient care until the new facility is completed in 18-to-24 months after issuance of a state-mandated Certificate of Need.
“We filed sometime back around March 19 or March 20 two Certificates of Need,” Wright said. “One is to reopen as a branch of Ruby Memorial a new hospital at Fairmont Regional Medical Center... the second one is we filed a CON for our long-term plan to build a new facility out at the Gateway Connector close to our outpatient center.”
Jonathan Board, chair of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce board of directors, said he is looking forward to getting more information about this project, because Marion County needs its own hospital.
“In March, we had 200-plus beds and a full service hospital operating here,” Board said. “Right now, we have nothing, so our efforts will continue until we find some meaningful and reasonable replacement for those beds. So if it starts by opening something very small format and operated by WVU Medicine, we support that.”
Wright said the new hospital will be a two-story facility starting off with 25 beds for an emergency department, but with the ability to expand to more beds and more services that would handle more needs of the community. He said he thinks the CONs will be out of review this month.
“Both those CONs have been filed, they’re still in the review process,” Wright said. “They have been deemed complete, so we know they are ready to be in review. Sometime in May, we anticipate hearing back.”
Board said that while May is a pivotal month in reopening different aspects of the state through the coronavirus pandemic, he believes as long as people remain cautious, Marion County can open safely despite not having a hospital here.
“I think we’re extremely cautious,” Board said. “We are optimistic that we will not see an additional second spike or second wave, but I think we would encourage all of our members, our businesses and just our friends and co-laborers here in Marion County to look to those best practices to protect themselves, their patrons and their neighbors.”
Wright said that while the CONs are not approved as of yet, planning has begun on what needs to be done to prepare the old Fairmont Regional, and a team is evaluating what personnel are needed as well.
“We have got a group of folks working on the old Fairmont site to get it operational,” Wright said. “We’ll have to hire folks and post jobs, and we’re doing that.”
Wright also said that Fairmont Regional was a potential site for COVID treatment expansion, which also took time to sort out. Despite the delays, Wright said he believes the hospital will be running by mid-June.
“The state was looking at using it as a potential COVID expansion site in the event we had to have more additional hospital beds,” Wright said. “If I’m a betting man, when we look at some of the delays we had with COVID and waiting for the CON, we’re going to look to get that first site operational sometime in June.”
Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, said that even without the extra hazard of COVID-19, an area like Marion County is endangered by not having a hospital. White hopes WVU Medicine can open up in Fairmont as soon as possible.
“Every day we go without a hospital, we’re putting more and more of our citizens at risk of mortality just because we don’t have an acute care facility,” White said. “So if that’s a realistic date, that’s super.”
The process for the new facility on the connector will be a little longer, Wright said, but he believes the team will get a hospital open in an 18-24 month period after CON approval.
Wright also said he believes that not only the WVU Medicine staff, but citizens across the entire state have been handling the COVID-19 pandemic well, and the health system is prepared to continue treating the virus until it can be contained completely.
“Right now our COVID populations are very manageable,” Wright said. “At this point, unless there is an unexpected cluster outbreak, we’re in our mind going to be back to normal operations following the governor’s guidelines in May or so.
“People talk about a potential second wave in the fall, and if that happens we’ll be ready for it.”
