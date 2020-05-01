BRIDGEPORT — It is one of the small business success stories of the coronavirus pandemic era.
Once reserved for birthday greetings or prom date requests, the stay-home orders forced upon West Virginia by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has transformed the mission of Card My Yard, a national business with a strong local presence.
Social media posts abound with unavoidable photographs of large, thick, brightly-colored letters and emojis happily spelling out well wishes across a front lawn.
With a cooped-up population looking for creative but social distance-friendly ways to say congratulations to friends or show thanks for front line workers, many have turned to carding their yard.
In COVID-19 time, a Card My Yard display has been the centerpiece at drive-by birthday parties, lots of them. It’s accentuated drive-by graduation announcements. Bridgeport recently saw its first drive-by baby shower where guests drove by and honked and dropped off their gifts.
“It’s been crazy because of the pandemic. Obviously with social-distancing going on, you can’t celebrate personally with people you love and want to be around,” said Julie Frombach, who owns Card My Yard Morgantown. “When you can’t be with your loved ones, it’s a great way to reach out.”
Frombach bought her franchise last August and was preparing for her first graduation season, which is typically and notoriously the busiest season. Not so, this year.
Yard carding has soared with the governor’s mandated societal lockdown of the past several weeks.
“This is a 100% unexpected boom,” Frombach said. “It was a nice side-gig before, a good steady income. But during the past month, it’s been unprecedented. It’s tripled my business, maybe quadrupled it.”
Jenny Starkey-Reid owns Card My Yard Bridgeport. She and Frombach split the Fairmont territory.
“It’s very fair to say coronavirus has been a boon to us. It used to be, I had a normal job and I did this on the side. Now, I pretty much wake up ready to card yards,” said Starkey-Reid.
She agrees the COVID-19 lockdown is driving sales.
“I’m getting orders from people out of state because they can’t send flowers. Today, I had a woman from Ohio wish her great-aunt a happy birthday in Clarksburg,” said Starkey-Reid. “She said she simply wanted something pretty and happy that would make her aunt’s day.”
The company has been making lots of peoples’ days lately, including coronavirus front line workers.
“With hospitals and other facilities on the front line, I’ve been able to donate cards to encourage workers. Other companies have paid for signs to be put up thanking the front line workers,” said Frombach.
Carding yards is usually a nighttime business, the surprise of the display is greater when it appears with a new dawn.
“You go to the yard at night. You set up the card. You leave,” said Frombach. “It’s a one-person, relatively-germ-free operation and perfect for the age of coronavirus.”
But with business booming and nighttime hours limited, Starkey-Reid has begun to venture out by day.
“I’ve started to deliver during daylight hours because I’ve got so many orders,” Starkey-Reid. “These days, I’m actually able to see the people receiving the messages because everyone is stuck at home. Before, we were like ninjas. We’d sneak in and sneak out and nobody would ever see us.”
Started in 2014 by two stay-at-home mothers hoping to make a positive impact on their community, Card My Yard now has 75 locations across 20 states.
What’s the best thing about yard carding during the coronavirus era?
“I think the coolest thing about this job during these past few weeks is I’ve gotten to see more reactions and how it positively affects people. Before, we never got to see the surprise. I’ve now gotten to see the reactions,” Starkey-Reid said.
“When I recently watched people at a local hospital see their sign for the first time, it looked like it was a relief for them. Like for a second or two, they could think of something else,” she said.
