FAIRMONT — The annual festival to honor Patty Looman and “Old Time Music,” prepares for a daylong celebration.
The annual Pattyfest will kick off bright and early Saturday morning at East Fairmont High School, located at 1993 Airport Road in Fairmont. The music festival will start at 9 a.m. and run until 8 p.m.
The festival, which consists of acoustic or “old time music,” is held to commemorate Looman, who was born in Mannington in the 1920s. During her career, she taught drama and speech to dozens of students in school and taught music lessons on the side. She also won a Vandalia Award and an award from the Fairmont State University Frank and Jane Gabor Folklife Center for her hammer dulcimer playing.
Her niece and Pattyfest Inc. President Lois Jean “Jeanie” Howard said she never charged anything more than a cup of coffee for her lessons. She taught school in Michigan for more than 30 years, but traveled far and wide to play in schools or teach lessons. She moved back to Mannington when she retired to take care of her mother.
Howard said Looman had two teachers who taught her to play the lap dulcimer. They also made their instruments themselves.
“I can remember going up to visit in the summertime and you’d find a bunch of people on my grandmother’s porch playing the jug, spoons or whatever they could find that made noise. It was quite interesting growing up,” Howard said.
One of Looman’s students who started Pattyfest in 2002 and serves as an officer in the Pattyfest Inc. nonprofit organization, Jeff Fedan, said she was an amazing teacher, who prioritized teaching “the old way.”
“She was an excellent teacher. She was patient. It’s our tradition in old-time music for most musicians to learn by what we call hearing. Patty would teach that way. There is sheet music for our tunes, but Patty emphasized learning by ear,” Fedan said.
Looman said she’d come to Pattyfest, but just to play. She attended everyone until her death in 2012.
Pattyfest highlights mandolin, dulcimer, and acoustic guitar music, among other acoustic and “real old time” instruments in a jam-band fashion — without reading notes. Some of the music they play is decades old and comes from Scottish and Irish immigrants.
The fest kicks off with workshops, where beginners can learn from some of the veteran musicians. At 12:30 p.m., the stage opens up for anyone who wants to perform. Music ends at 7, but they jam until they’re too tired, Howard said. Howard said it’s fun to see everyone — especially kids — enjoying the day.
“It’s fun to go for the day because people bring their kids to see the instruments, which they don’t get to see in school. They get to see the instruments, touch them and play them if they want,” Howard said.
Fedan said he’s looking forward to catching up with the community of musicians that attend Pattyfest.
“I’m most excited to listen to music and see my friends,” Fedan said.
For more information, check out their Facebook page or website. Anyone interested in learning about “old time music,” is more than welcome to come to Pattyfest and ask anyone questions. Additionally, they have a winter festival in February called the Gardener Winter Music Festival and they teach and perform for schools.
