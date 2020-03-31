With temperatures in the low 80s Sunday, and clear sunny skies Monday, hundreds of Marion County residents headed outdoors to soak up the sun. Whether skateboarding on First Street or jogging on the Rail Trail, families were enjoying the new spring weather. Here, Ellie Current, left, and her father Ryan Current, ride bicycles at East Marion Park. Exercise is still considered an essential activity under the Stay at Home order issued last week by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice as a means of stopping community spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

