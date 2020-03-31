With temperatures in the low 80s Sunday, and clear sunny skies Monday, hundreds of Marion County residents headed outdoors to soak up the sun. Whether skateboarding on First Street or jogging on the Rail Trail, families were enjoying the new spring weather. Here, Ellie Current, left, and her father Ryan Current, ride bicycles at East Marion Park. Exercise is still considered an essential activity under the Stay at Home order issued last week by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice as a means of stopping community spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Soaking in the spring sunshine
Recommended for you
Obituaries
Viola Horton, 88, of Fairmont, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. The arrangements, which are incomplete at this time, are under the care of Domico Funeral Home in Fairmont.
Zaela Gwendolyn Snedegar, infant, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her parents, Kerensa Lea Larew and Jeffrey A. Snedegar; maternal grandparents, Melinda Davis and Gene Rexrode, of Fairmont; paternal grandparents, Lisa P…
Most Popular
Articles
- WorkForce West Virginia helping unemployed file for benefits
- Marion County gets first confirmed case of COVID-19
- DHHR: Marion County senior dies of COVID-19
- Number of COVID-19 cases keep increasing
- The WVU Beilein legacy
- Lawsuit claims police knowingly broke speed limit in 2019 fatal crash
- Union to sue Alecto Healthcare over unpaid wages
- Public schools make the best of Stay at Home order
- Fairmont bones come alive
- Weight loss program offers support, choices
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.