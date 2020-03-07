CHARLESTON— The West Virginia Senate on Friday returned $16.9 million in funding to a bill meant to assist foster parents in West Virginia.
Along with upping payments to foster parents and kinship parents — relatives who care for children in the state’s custody — House Bill 4092, sponsored by Del. Jordan Hill, (R-Nicholas), also articulates new rights for foster parents and foster children.
Senators in the Judiciary and Finance committees had passed versions of the bill that removed some of those rights.
On Friday, the second to the last day of the regular 60-day session, senators approved amendments to re-insert rights, although in slightly different form.
Senators in the Judiciary Committee earlier this week had rejected an amendment by Sen. Stephen Baldwin, (D-Greenbrier), to re-insert certain rights for foster children, including freedoms from unwarranted restraint or isolation.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, (R-Morgan), said senators had worried that the word “isolation” could affect rural families.
“There are some children for whom it is very hard to find foster parents,” said Republican Sen. Charles Trump, adding “lets spend more money to help a family who might be willing to take one or two with severe problems.”
The tiered system would have to be up and running by July 2021. Child placing agencies would also get $1,000 every time they finalize an adoption.
A previous version of the bill in the House would have raised payments to foster parents to at least $900 across the board. The Senate changed the bill to the tiered system.
The bill also contains a foster care bill of rights for both children and parents. At least 15 states have enacted bills establishing a foster children’s bill of rights and 17 have foster parent bill of rights, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The measure states that children are entitled to live in a safe environment, free of sexual and physical abuse, with adequate and healthy food. Foster parents would be entitled to receive training and have contact with the child placing agency and know about the child’s behavior, health and needs before the child is adopted.
“We’ve done something very good here. It’s such a great necessity. It’s been many years and coming,” said Sen. Rollan Roberts, a Raleigh Republican.
Since the new amendment, offered by Baldwin and Sen. Corey Palumbo, (D-Kanawha), clarified that the “unwarranted restraint or isolation” must be part of abuse or neglect, Trump urged passage of the amendment.
Senators approved an amendment to give the bill $16.9 million in funding, the amount the House of Delegates had awarded it.
That was the amount the House had determined was needed to increase payments to foster and kinship families and payments to child placement agencies, and pay for childcare when foster parents attend DHHR-mandated trainings.
Citing an updated revenue estimate, Senate Finance Chairman Craig Blair, (R-Berkeley), urged passage of the amendment.
Senators also approved an amendment by Baldwin to ensure foster parents are paid during the same week of each month, in an effort to help families budget better.
Foster parents have previously said the date they are paid each month varies widely. Trump said, on the floor Friday, that DHHR had opposed paying families on the same day each month,and that may be difficult for their offices to do.
The bill passed the Senate unanimously. It had already passed the House of Delegates.
West Virginia’s foster care ranks have dramatically swelled during the national opioid epidemic. As of February, there were 7151 children in the system, compared with 4,254 in 2015, according to state records.
The legislative session ends Saturday.
This report also included content from Associated Press
