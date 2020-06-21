FAIRMONT — Because of the shortage of supplies and resources available to reservations across the nation, Native Americans have been particularly affected by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Fairmont native Caitlin Ahrens has lived in Arkansas for the past several years where she developed an understanding of local Native Americans, so when the pandemic hit, she wanted to make a positive impact for those who had lost so much.
“When I started reading news about specifically Native Americans being hit hard; I personally collaborate with the Bentonville Native American Museum in Arkansas,” said Ahrens, currently a doctoral student at the University of Arkansas Center for Space and Planetary Studies where she oversees the Pluto Lab. “So I have a deep respect for what they do and just the Native American community. How do we help Native Americans get through this pandemic, and the main resource I found was the Partnership With Native Americans.”
While speaking with a old friend from Fairmont Senior High, Ahrens came up with a plan to compile a poetry book, which could be written by students who wanted to express themselves creatively and help contribute to the cause of helping Native Americans.
“There’s almost like an anxiousness, like they want to help somehow,” Ahrens said of the high school students. “We made a flyer with instructions. It could be any style of poetry, it could be as long as you want. It can be a haiku. Let the students decide.”
The result of this effort — “Witaya: Together” — published this month contains 64 poems written by high school students from Marion and Monongalia counties. Witaya is the Dakota Sioux word for together. The book has been published through Amazon, and all proceeds from its purchase go to fund the Partnership With Native Americans, the Addison, Texas-based nonprofit that works with Native American communities to identify needs and then help them find long-term solutions.
Ahrens told the teachers with whom she collaborated to guide the students to the writing they wanted to submit.
“It would not affect their grades, the poetry would have to be completely original and not previously published, and any form would be acceptable,” said Bryan Bragg, an English teacher at University High School in Morgantown. “It was really interesting to see what the students chose to write about. They took it in different directions based on their own creativity.”
According to Bragg, students in his classes had been learning about poetry the entire school year. This ensured the students interested in submitting a poem would have a base knowledge of poetic form, so they could best express their ideas.
“This was kind of the culmination of the poetry study that we had been doing all year,” Bragg said. “We had poetry lessons every other Friday where students would have the opportunity to present their original works to the class... so this was an opportunity for the students who really loved that process to take that next step.”
Carol Amos, a retired Fairmont Senior High English teacher who Ahrens reached out to for advice, came on board with the project. Amos said she believed Ahrens’ work in the fields of science and technology would be enough to inspire students, many of whom are in the same place Ahrens was years ago.
“As such a positive role model for young women for STEM education, she also has an incredibly creative gift,” Amos said via email. “As one of many success stories from FSHS, when she emailed to ask my advice I was more than happy to provide support.”
Bragg said he encouraged his students to participate in the project simply because it was a rare opportunity for them to have, and because it was for a good cause.
“The opportunity for our students to be published was great,” Bragg said. “But it was also so educational for me where I could let my students know ‘Here is a real-world concrete example of how your words can have power and make a difference.’”
The book also comes at an unprecedented time in world history with the coronavirus changing everyone’s daily routine not to mention how education was being delivered to students this school year.
“They’re going to have now something they can hold in their hand and say ‘Look what I did when I was in high school,’” Bragg said. “Having the opportunity to be published in high school, that’s an opportunity I personally didn’t have, so it was really great for our students to have that opportunity.”
Ahrens said it was important to her the students not be forced into writing for the book, because it would inspire them to be more creative to decide to participate on their own.
“If the students actually want to feel like they have accomplished something for a cause, then let’s see about giving them something to do,” Ahrens said. “This should never be a, ‘You need to do this for a grade.’ This should be a total organic response out of the students to contribute.”
Amos applauded Ahrens’ efforts in organizing the project, and said she is impressed by the attitudes the students had in the creation of the book.
“Witaya: Together is a compelling collection of student works by youngsters of Marion and Monongalia County with proceeds benefiting Native Americans,” Amos said. “Sixty-four submissions for Poems for a Cause demonstrates community activism from county administrators to Caitlin to the English teachers who encouraged creative writing and the students who wanted to make a difference and wrote.”
With the book available on Amazon, Ahrens said she just has to keep track of how much it raises for the PWNA, and the food, water and other resources it will provide to Native Americans. Overall, she said it was touching to see the effort students put into the poems, seeing it demonstrate a desire to be a part of activism.
“It’s poetry for a cause, so it was beautifully overwhelming,” Ahrens said.
