Summer Playground Program on pause during pandemic

FAIRMONT — Because of social restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission has canceled its annual Playground Program for the summer.
And although kids won’t be spending their days participating in playground activities across the county, Tony Michalski, director of the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission, said they can still be provided with meals that would normally accompany the program.
“The meals they are serving, we are going to continue to do that all summer,” Michalski said. “It’s going to be at our nine playground sites we had last year, and we’re adding two new sites as well, at Rivesville school and Monongah Elementary.”
MCPARC’s Playground Program has been an annual summer activity organized at all MCPARC operated playgrounds, that allowed for children activity throughout the days. Michalski said that the program often serves hundreds of kids, which is a number that will still be in need this year.
“On average, we usually have from 300-350 children a day,” Michalski said. “They were really geared for everybody to take advantage of, but especially of some specific sites, there were a number of low-income children who would be able to take advantage of the feeding program.”
According to a Facebook post by MCPARC, the program will freely supply five breakfast and five lunch packs to each kid every week in the summer, so parents in need can continue feeding their kids while school is out. In order to obtain that many meals, MCPARC has once again partnered with Marion County Schools to meet the need.
“Typically Marion County Schools, we partner with MCPARC for summer feeding,” said Chad Norman, administrative assistant for transportation and technology for Marion County Schools. “What we would like to do this year is continue the enhanced feeding program through this pandemic, and allow our students in this community to have access to meals through Parks and Recreation.”
The pandemic has forced Marion County Schools to find a meal provider that could supply nearly 2,000 students with meals every day. Although they could be changing providers soon, Norman said the administration will continue purchasing these meals through the summer to support the MCPARC program.
“We are prepared to continue to purchase meals at this same rate to help our community,” Norman said. “It allows us to continue to feed kids to the tune of 1,950 students per week.”
Once purchased, MCPARC will distribute these meals to students at each of the parks every Wednesday, Michalski said.
“We will continue to purchase the meals and MCPARC will pick them up, then they have a plan as far as their distribution,” Norman said. “So we’re excited about the partnership.”
While the Playground Program is unable to take place in full this year, Michalski said MCPARC is looking at other ways to provide youth programs and events at other points in the summer, if the pandemic restrictions are loosened.
“We’re just keeping an eye on what we’re allowed to do as far as the restrictions go,” Michalski said. “If we can have some kind of abbreviated camps in some way at some period, then we will do that.”
With the advent of technology, Michalski said internet programming could be a new innovation by MCPARC, so he said parents should stay tuned for more updates.
“We’re also looking at trying to do some online programming that is geared towards children that would get people active at home,” Michalski said. “So that’s an option we’re exploring.”
For more information on the Playground Program feeding program, visit www.mcparc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.