FAIRMONT — Detectives with the Fairmont Police Department are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that took place May 3.
Investigators are trying to locate Shawn Pritchard and have a warrant for his arrest on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Fairmont Police gave no details about the shooting except to say it occurred at 507 Holt Rd. and the victims were not injured.
Pritchard is described as a 32-year-old white male, 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and short brown hair. Police said Pritchard was last seen wearing a leather jacket, cameo shirt and blue jeans in the Montana Mines area. He is armed with a handgun of an unknown make.
If anyone has information on his location or about the shooting, they are asked to contact the Fairmont Police Department an speak with Sgt. Hall at 304-366-4200.
