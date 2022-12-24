FAIRMONT — Friday’s ice and snow led area nonprofits to prepare for winter weather by providing free items and services for those in need.
In addition to the daily lunch and clothing giveaways they typically offer, the Soup Opera will be giving out hats, gloves, coats and blankets to help folks stay warm in cold weather.
“I can’t stand to see someone outside doing without or going hungry,” Clothing Coordinator Barbara Copen said.
Lunch at the Soup Opera is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. everyday. The Clothing Room is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Emergency food orders are filled on the fourth Friday of every month. The hats and gloves are located in the bottom floor of the Soup Opera, where lunch is served, as well as in the Clothing Room.
At the Union Mission, their warming room and overnight shelter has 10 beds that are now open. Director George Batten said they had eight guests stay on Thursday night. They also serve breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.
The overnight shelter started as something that would be open during inclement weather — on overwhelmingly hot or cold nights in the summer and winter. Since opening, they have been open every night during summer and winter. Batten said it is an essential service.
“If folks were sleeping out in this weather, it would be catastrophic. They just wouldn’t survive. So, this is lifesaving,” Batten said.
The Union Mission offers a year long program for people who are experiencing homelessness, in which they start a job to save $3,000 to move into an apartment. They also run the Penny Pincher thrift shop in downtown Fairmont. Batten said the goal of the store is to help provide people with affordable clothing.
“Every homeless person needs something, in the area of recovery, to help them overcome whatever it is that caused them to be homeless,” Batten said.
Both Copen and Batten said they like being able to help people, which is why they do the work they do.
“There is no greater feeling than to go down to our dining facility and have somebody say ‘Pastor George, thank you.’ I hope the community feels good about what we’re doing. We feel good about what we’re doing because we see that there is no doubt a need,” Batten said.
Both the Soup Opera and Union Mission accept donations year round. Copen said the Clothing Room at the Soup Opera is in need of boots for men, women and children in all sizes. The Clothing Room is open everyday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for donation drop-offs.
For more information on the Soup Opera, call 304-367-1098. For more information on the Union Mission, call 304-363-0300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.