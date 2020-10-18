FAIRMONT — It’s often said that the dog is man’s best friend, but for Winnie the Poodle, a canine with cataracts, humans can prove to be pretty good friends, too.
A steady crowd of dogs and dog lovers packed the outdoor seating area at The Rambling Root bar and restaurant on Saturday for Dogtoberfest, an annual fundraiser where proceeds benefit Pet Helpers, an animal rescue center in Fairmont.
This year’s honoree and recipient of the generosity, Winnie, is a three-year-old miniature poodle in dire need of eye surgery that has an estimated price tag of $5,000. The money raised during Dogtoberfest will be used specifically for Winnie’s operation.
“We’re a foster-based nonprofit rescue, which means all the animals we rescue are found various foster homes in Fairmont, Morgantown and Clarksburg and the surrounding areas. We pull animals from local animal control centers or take them in from owners who are surrendering them. Then we find them a new home,” said Kendra Barone, vice president of Pet Helpers, an all-volunteer nonprofit.
Barone said Pet Helpers, which is in its 13th year, strives to improve the lives of dogs by improving their living conditions.
“We believe Winnie deserves a chance to see. She’s still so young. Her vet bills are going to be expensive for the surgery, so we’ve come together to help her. All the money we raise today will go toward Winnie and her surgery,” she said.
Like many nonprofits amid the coronavirus pandemic, Barone said, Pet Helpers has experienced a drop in fundraising since the economy took a downward turn this year.
“We normally raise money all year around, but because of COVID we’ve not been able to have fundraisers. It’s been very hard this year,” Barone said.
Rambling Root owner D.J. Cassell said this is the third consecutive year he has hosted Dogtoberfest, a cause he said he believes in.
“Winnie has cataracts so bad that she’s blind, so we’re raising money for her to get the surgery she needs and then hopefully get her adopted. It will help keep her from getting euthanized,” Cassell said.
Among the items sold for the fundraiser was “dog beer.” But, alas, it’s a non-alcoholic version of the real thing.
“It’s really just chicken stock that I carbonate and keep cold,” Cassell said.
For the two-legged attendees, Cassell said two kegs were donated from Swill Dog Ciders of Upper Tract, West Virginia, and every dollar made from pints of their hard cider was donated directly to Pet Helpers.
“I’m an animal lover, in general, and Pet Helpers works with more than just dogs. It’s simply something we can do to help out. We’re always looking for worthy charities in our community to help. We’re excited help out, do a little good and get a bunch of dogs in here,” he said.
Cheap eats including — what else — hot dogs were also on sale for $1 with proceeds going toward Winnie’s eye surgery.
Debbie Spears and Jodonna Burdoff arrived together at Dogtoberfest with their dogs, Winifred, a sheepadoodle, and Buck, a goldendoodle.
Burdoff said she attended Dogtoberfest to see other dogs in attendance.
“Dogs bring me here today. Anything for the animals, really,” she said.
Spears enjoys dogs, too, but said she appreciates the Rambling Root for other reasons as well.
“I like coming here because they always require everybody to wear their masks, which makes me feel safe,” she said.
Stevie Barone, of Morgantown, owner of Ace & Company Designs was on-hand selling over-the-collar dog bandanas and collars, items she makes herself. She donated her product sales toward Winnie’s surgery, which is approaching soon.
“Winnie’s cataract surgery will occur in Pittsburgh in November,” she said. “We’re hoping to get her vision corrected and then find her a good home.”
Joey Garcia, of Fairmont, escorted his canine companion, Nellie, to the event.
“It’s a great event and fundraiser that helps dogs in need. It’s nice to see events like this that are dog-friendly with people outside,” Garcia said. “It’s a beautiful day for people to enjoy their community while helping a worthy cause.”
