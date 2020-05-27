FAIRMONT — While plans are still being cemented, the annual Three Rivers Festival is still going to happen this year, albeit with some changes that have to be made because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Marcella Yaremchuk, a board member with the Three Rivers Festival, said one change is the procedure for selecting the Senior Queen, which took place last Saturday morning.
“The selection had to be done differently this year because of the coronavirus,” Yaremchuk said. “It’s the senior age bracket that they are indicating to not get together, and we had 16 contestants. So we decided to put names on a piece of paper and put them in a basket, and pick a name out of the basket for who would be Senior Queen this year.”
Cheryl Nixon has been named the Senior Queen of the Three Rivers Fest and will be crowned as part of the opening ceremonies on June 11. The absence of a parade that kicks off the fest is another change that had to be made this year.
“The queen will be crowned on Friday evening at the festival, right after opening ceremonies,” Yaremchuk said. “So it will be part of opening ceremonies this year.”
Yaremchuk said the Three Rivers Fest will also sponsor the ninth annual Jerry Reagan Memorial Car Show, which will also be held under social distancing guidelines but will still be a signature event.
“It will be on Saturday, June 13 at The Baptist Temple parking lot from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.,” Yaremchuk said. “The first 75 people to register will get a T-shirt and a dash plaque. We will have trophies.”
According to Yaremchuk, many of the events had to be called off, including the pepperoni roll eating contest and the strongman competition, but the festival will still have performances and some activities.
“Nothing is the same as it has been in past years, but that’s okay,” Yaremchuk said. “We can change this year and modify and do what we need to do, and go back next year to the original way if possible.”
“We had a meeting last Wednesday at Palatine Park; we were just basically trying to find out if we were still allowed to have it,” Yaremchuk said. “We figured out we were allowed to have it, it would just be our choice if we were able to get it all together in time with all the changes.
“We’re going to try.”
The Three Rivers Fest takes place June 11-13 at Palatine Park and is free for anyone to attend.
