PLEASANT VALLEY — Lacy Leona Russell decided to compete in the Three Rivers Fest Queen pageant at the last minute.
On Saturday, she found her decision pay off, because she earned the title of Three Rivers Fest Queen at the pageant, and will be representing the festival and Fairmont for the next year.
“This is the first time I have competed for this title, and to finally hear my name called was just unreal,” Russell said. “It has been a whirlwind already and I’m just so thankful and I’m so happy I decided to compete last minute.”
On Saturday, the Three Rivers Festival found its queen in Russell, and its teen in Brylee Nicole-Marie Knotts, a 16-year-old from Flemington. According to Knotts, her victory at the pageant Saturday was still setting in on Sunday.
“I am still on cloud nine over here, I am still in shock,” Knotts said. “I woke up today and I saw my sash and crown on my dining room table and I was like ‘Ok.’”
The annual Three Rivers Festival isn’t until May, but the competition to find its representatives took place over the weekend at East Fairmont High School. In addition to the Queen and Teen, the pageants for Little, Junior and Junior Teen took place this weekend, on Sunday at East High.
“They are our queens for the year,” Angela Patsy, Three Rivers Fest Queen Pageant director. “They represent our festival throughout the year and other fairs and festivals’ pageants, and they can represent on a state level and a national level.”
According to Patsy, the pageants are the real start to the Three Rivers Fest season, and the people selected to represent the festival will be the ones opening it up in May as well. She said that while the weekend’s pageant did not necessarily lead to any further competitions, several of the entrants will likely compete for other honors.
“This is the start of our season,” Patsy said. “From here, we go on to the senior pageant, and then after the senior pageant it’s the festival. After that, the girls start preparing for their competitions for the state and national level.”
What the pageant winners will do, however, is travel the state to represent the Three Rivers Festival, going to different fairs and festivals across West Virginia to wear the sash of Fairmont on their journeys.
“They’ll be able to travel throughout the state on the festival float and attend our festival at the end of May,” Cody Layton, pageant director of the Little, Junior and Junior Teen pageant. “They’re just our representatives for our festival. They’ll attend the Buckwheat Festival and the Strawberry and just really travel across the state.”
Layon, too, said that the junior pageants don’t qualify the winners for any higher competition, but is just an honor on their own. He said they will be the representatives for the Three Rivers Fest for one year, until the next pageant winners take the stage.
“They reign for the full year then they crown their successors,” Layton said. “They don’t go any further, per se, with pageants, they’re just more representatives of our festival for throughout the state.”
The winner of the Junior Teen pageant was Kendall Tucker, 16, of Charleston, the winner of the Junior pageant was Isabella Ramsey, 7, of Shinnston, and the winner of the Little pageant was Raylee Mundell, 6, of Barrackville. They are each excited to represent the Three Rivers Festival, to the extent where they don’t know how to express it.
“Off the scale excited, I don’t even know,” Tucker said. “I’ve had a pepperoni roll but I’ll probably have more from the festival.”
The victory for Ramsey also caught her by surprise.
“Very happy,” Ramsey said. “Representing West Virginia is exciting.”
Patsy said that many of the contestants of the junior pageants will go on to participate in the queen pageants, which helps them to be prepared to be representatives if they end up winning in the coming years.
“It gets them started,” Patsy said. “This is like an entry level that gets them prepared for the next level. The children are our future.”
Patsy also said that winners from the Three Rivers Fest pageants have gone on to national competitions, which is sometimes what the contestants are preparing for with this pageant.
“Several of our queens have gone on to the state pageants and have won,” Patsy said. “And they have moved on to compete at a national level.”
Now that the pageants are over, the girls are looking forward to the festival. They will soon be seen popping out from cars in the Three Rivers Fest parade, which opens the annual event in May.
“I am very excited and I am excited to represent this festival,” Knotts said. “The festival is amazing, I’m really glad I get to represent it.”
