We are living through a momentous time in history as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Everyone is being touched in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing efforts to stem its spread.
The Times West Virginian has been at the forefront in providing the community with vital, up-to-the-minute news and information for more than 153 years and we’re continuing that mission in the midst of this rapidly changing crisis.
But, as most of you know, the business of printed news was financially challenging even before the outbreak. The sharp virus-related economic downturn has forced us to make difficult decisions that will better position us to continue serving this community in the years ahead.
Chief among those decisions is that effective immediately we are implementing a restructuring of resources and will no longer publish a print edition of the newspaper on Mondays. The reduction of print days is common in the today’s newspaper industry, including most newspapers in our region. But it is a change we have resisted for years. Unfortunately, we are no longer able to do that.
We will, however, continue to publish fresh news, sports, obituaries, and other content on our website, TimesWV.com, every Monday instead of a printed edition.
Our Tuesday-through-Sunday print editions will be published as usual.
For years the Monday newspaper has been the least preferred by most advertisers and it has contained fewer local stories. Eliminating the Monday print edition will allow us to focus our resources and sustain our mission of being the number one source of local news and information in North Central West Virginia.
We will be moving some of our popular Monday content to the Tuesday print edition including the This Week in West Virginia History review, the White Hall Community Report by Claudia Holbert, and the Barrackville Community Report by Diana Marple. In addition, we will have the answers to the Sunday Sudoku puzzle on Tuesday.
Remember, we offer much more than a printed newspaper. Our team also produces a weekly shopper, Marion Times and our digital products including TimesWV.com which is updated throughout each day.
Total Access subscribers not only have a subscription to the print edition but also full digital access with no restrictions on the number of stories you can read. Total Access includes all content on TimesWV.com (which features a replica e-Edition) and our mobile phone app available for iPhone or Android. If you haven’t activated your digital access with your home subscription, just give us a call at (304) 367-2527 and one of our customer service representatives will assist you.
Of course, we understand that we are just one of many local businesses that has been affected by the pandemic. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by the outbreak – particularly healthcare workers and first responders.
It’s inspiring to see our communities, our state and our country come together to fight this terrible virus. We believe that brighter days are ahead, and we look forward to bringing you stories of real life, real people and real news of our local families, friends and neighbors as North Central West Virginia recovers and moves forward.
Thank you for your continued support of local journalism and for reading the Times West Virginian.
Titus
Workman
Publisher
