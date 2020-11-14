FAIRMONT — For a dozen years now, the Christmas Toy Shop has helped ensure Marion County’s children have plenty of presents under their tree regardless of individual circumstances.
But in 2020, a year marked by a worldwide pandemic, economic recession, and social distancing practices that prohibit even a short visit with Santa, there are elves working overtime across the county to help make every kid’s Christmas a merry one.
The Christmas Toy Shop rolls on.
Butch Tennant has helped spearhead the toy shop since its inception. The former county commissioner and longtime civic volunteer, who now chairs the toy shop’s organizing committee, remembers its genesis.
“Many years ago, we felt there were a lot of local kids who didn’t get a lot of stuff for Christmas,” Tennant said. “Even if their parents had a job and were working, it took all their money to pay the bills. So, a group of us got together and started up this idea, and each year it’s gotten bigger and bigger.”
Last year, 683 local children received Christmas gifts courtesy of the toy shop.
“We started out giving away used toys, but now most of what we provide is brand new,” Tennant said. “We buy toys with the donations we receive and most of the stores we work with here in town give us a discount. Because we buy so many toys, we can often get two for the price of one and all sorts of deals. It’s worked out really well for us.”
The distribution date for toys this year is set for Saturday, Dec. 5 from 3-6 p.m. at the Marion County Election Center, located near Palatine Park.
In past years, the Christmas Toy Shop occurred on so-called Black Friday, the day following Thanksgiving, but in this election year the date was moved in order to allow volunteers more time to transform the election center into a wonderland.
On pick-up day, parents or guardians may simply drive through the election center, where a volunteer will provide them with a pre-packed bag of gifts, which will include at least two toys, two books, and a variety of other items. If an individual does not possess an automobile, simply walk into the toy shop for service.
Marion County Schools traditionally play a large role in helping parents and guardians take advantage of the opportunity to secure Christmas gifts for their children.
But because the Covid-19 saga has disrupted school routine, there are also additional ways to register for Christmas Toy Shop.
For students who attend school in-person, forms have been sent home with students. Forms are also available at the Marion County Board of Education offices.
If no form was received, interested person may still register by visiting the Marion County Family Resource Network website at marioncountyfrn.com, or by phoning The Connecting Link at (304) 363-4882, or by visiting the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop’s Facebook page.
There are no income restrictions to registering for Christmas Toy Shop. The registration period will remain open until the day before the event. Individuals registering must show proof of Marion County residence.
Individuals or businesses wishing to donate funds for the purchase of toys may do so by mailing a check to the Family Resource Network at 305 Washington Street, Fairmont, WV, 26554. Checks should be made payable to the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop.
Persons may also contact Tennant directly at (304) 203-8385 to arrange a donation.
For donations of $5 or more, a locally-designed “Every Child Deserves a Christmas” tree ornament will commemorate this season’s event.
Frank Jarman is executive director of the Marion County Family Resource Network, which produced the Christmas ornament.
“Our organization is honored to be part of the Christmas Toy Shop,” Jarman said. “We have a really good multimedia person who designed the ornament and a company that produced it.”
Jarman said the fundraising ornament idea has exceeded expectations.
“We’ve already sent out more than 300 ornaments as donations have come in. If each donation was worth at least $5, that’s a lot of money that can be put toward purchasing toys,” he said. “It’s a lot more money than we could have raised cooking spaghetti.”
Last year, more than $17,000 was raised to secure toys for area children. The county’s three high schools set record numbers last year in fundraising for the event.
The Marion County Board of Education provides educational age-appropriate books through a grant its receives for this purpose each year.
With many people out of work and businesses suffering a decline in revenue because of the pandemic and subsequent recession, Tennant said he’s lowered donation expectations slightly for 2020.
“Money is a little tight right now. Lots of people aren’t working and many businesses aren’t at full capacity,” Tennant said.
Persons may also contribute new or gently-used toys as well.
D.D. Meighen is a retired local minister who has been active in community affairs for decades. He has been with the Christmas Toy Shop since its inception and is volunteering again this year.
“The theme through the years has always been ‘Every Child Deserves a Christmas’ and that’s still true today,” said Meighen. “Because of Covid, because of a lack of income, because of lack of security and other factors, the toy shop is an event that at least guarantees gifts for the children."
Meighen said there are no requirements for children to receive toys, not even a belief in Santa Claus.
“You only have to believe in the goodness of people to want to help,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.