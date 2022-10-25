FAIRMONT — For years at the Bryant Street Entrance of Fairmont State University, flags of countries from around the world flew. After a hiatus for several years, the flags are back.
Monday morning, students, faculty and staff gathered at the flag circle in the Bryant Street entrance to celebrate the return of a tradition that was discontinued just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In honor of the university's Educational Pathways for International Centers and Students program and in celebration of United Nations Day, the circle of flag poles flew international flags for the first time in several years.
For the last few years, the poles in the circle were filled with maroon and white Fairmont State flags, but Monday's ceremony marks the return to a tradition that began around 2011.
United Nations Day is the anniversary of the UN Charter being signed in 1945 and has been a celebration of unity among the countries of the world who have joined the UN as a sign of solidarity and diplomacy.
But for Fairmont State and the students in the university's EPICS program, the flags have a more personal meaning.
Monday, 10 flags were raised in the circle of poles surrounding the U.S. flag.
"I think this really brings a sense of home to our students, and I think it also makes them feel seen," EPICS Coordinator Sarah Sakaguchi said. "One of the most important things I want our student body to know is that we welcome students from all walks of life, regardless of country or anything else."
The flags of Brazil, Honduras, Italy, Japan, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Sweden and Switzerland were raised, representing the 10 first-year international students attending Fairmont State this year.
There are a total of 40 international students attending Fairmont State for a variety of reasons, be it as exchange students, full students or students studying abroad.
Sakaguchi is a Fairmont State alumna and recalls the flag circle fondly in her time on campus. Now seeing the circle make a comeback, she's thrilled.
"When I was a student here we had a much stronger international student population, of course that was before the pandemic. Because of the pandemic, any kind of international anything was really hindered," Sakaguchi said. "It brings me a lot of joy knowing that my office is back open and that this shows we're open to all students again."
In attendance Monday was Ken Fettig, vice president of student success, who works closely with Sakaguchi.
Student success is tied closely to student morale, according to Fettig, so something as small as a flag raising ceremony can have a big impact on some international students.
"To me, the message that this flag circle sends is, 'You are welcome here, thank you for coming here," Fettig said. "We have students from every county in West Virginia and we have students from all over the country, we also have students representing countries all around the world, who left their communities to come to Fairmont State. We can tell them with things like this circle... that we're very glad they're here."
The EPICS program will hold several events to celebrate international students in the coming weeks, with the return of the "Taste of the World" making a return as "Tastes of Fairmont State," where students will be invited to share a dish from their homes or cultures for the community to try.
Tastes of Fairmont State will be held in the Falcon Center on Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.