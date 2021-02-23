MORGANTOWN — Do not be surprised if you walk into West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins' office at the end of the three-game-in-five days road trip that continues at 7 p.m. Tuesday with a game against TCU and ends Thursday at No. 2 Baylor, and find a sewn sampler on the wall that reads:
"Road Sweet Road."
And, if, after surviving falling 19 points behind to still win at Texas, he can win the final two games, he might sew the thing himself.
Certainly, he'll have enough time flying back from Waco.
In this most unpredictable of seasons, it's hard to imagine the Mountaineers are seeking their sixth consecutive road victory against Jamie Dixon's Horned Frogs.
The Mountaineers actually own a better road record than their record at the Coliseum, being 6-2 in true road games and 3-1 in neutral court games. That's 9-3 away from the Coliseum, whereas they are 6-3 at home.
This is another offshoot of the COVID-19 pandemic that has kept fans away from college basketball games. For once and for all we can state without much argument that the home court advantage is built on a foundation of 15,000 or 16,000 screaming fans rooting for the home team.
Now it's true, at Texas in WVU's 84-82 comeback victory that the piped in noise was as loud as a home crowd would be.
"It wasn't the sterile environment you might imagine," Huggins said during his Monday ZOOM call.
But it was unbiased crowd noise.
The home court advantage comes not from the decibel level but instead from the intimidation level, much of which is brought to the house by a student section like WVU sends into games and a pep band that keeps them riled up.
Cardboard cutouts can't intimidate the way a shouting, oddly dressed student who's pointing a finger and teasing a player about shooting an air ball or getting on a coach who is arguing with an official.
Now it's true that at WVU they once used sort of "cardboard" cutouts for intimidation, the student section showing up with pictures of John Chaney's face on a stick when he came with his Temple team to the Coliseum, but again for each cardboard cutout there was a fan behind it.
How much does the home crowd mean?
Well, let's go back to the final 0.3 sections of the Texas game when Jerico Sims went up and had a good look at trying to tip in the tying shot only to be clearly hit in the process, but there was no call.
"They didn't call it so it must not have been a foul," said Miles "Deuce" McBride, who was defending.
Might it have been a foul with a full house of Longhorn fans in the stands?
We'll never know.
What we do know is that WVU needs every win it can get and that they are winning them on the road is a huge bonus.
"To do what we want to do in the Big 12, we are going to have to win home games, but we've given up home games we should have won," Matthews said. "Winning on the road is one of the hardest things to do because usually you are playing against the fans and it's unfamiliar territory."
WVU in recent years has been very effective away from home.
"I like to think about it as revenge for my first two years here," Matthews said. "My first year here, they took it to us and we couldn't do anything about it. Every team tried to beat us by 30 or 40, didn't matter. So, for me, this year is a big year for us. Winning on the road is one of the things that's going really well."
That was 2019 when they were 0-10 in true road games, including a 25-point loss at Kansas, a 17-point loss at Tennessee, and 31-point losses at Texas Tech and TCU, Tuesday night's opponent.
So, what has happened beyond the lack of home crowds that has allowed WVU to find the road welcome.
"I think maturity," Huggins said. "We've got some guys who have been through it before. They know what they have got to do with preparation."
And then, thinking of wiping out a 19-point deficit on the road, Huggins added: "You're more apt to have comebacks from mature teams on the road."
TCU is a young team that doesn't match up well with WVU, but Dixon has had good success against Huggins over his time at Pitt and TCU, owning a 15-12 advantage. At TCU he stands 3-5 against Huggins, winning all three games on his home court.
Sitting between Texas and Baylor, however, makes this a classic trap game where WVU could face a letdown if they don't realize the importance of coming home with at least two wins on the trip and having a chance to sweep it.
