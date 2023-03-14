RACHEL — The smell of cured meat wafted down the hall of the Marion County Technical Center on Friday night for the 23rd Annual Francis Marion Ham, Bacon and Egg Show.
John Postlethwait, agriculture education Instructor and Future Farmers of America Advisor, teaches how to raise a pig and then process and cure the meat to sell. The event is held to show how the students' hard work pays off when they are able to sell their products and make enough money to start the process again or save money for college. Any money that doesn't go back to the students goes back to the chapter.
Students begin by buying a pig in late June or early July and raising the animal during the course of the school year, until it is a proper weight to be butchered, around 300 pounds. When the pigs return, they will have a blue stamp from a commercial inspector stating that the product can be resold and they will be scalded. Students will remove skin and fabricate the meat into cured and smoked hams and bacon. After being packed in salt, frozen and undergoing an equalization process, the meat is trimmed to be presentable to buyers.
Postlethwait said being able to raise and cure meat is an important skill.
"Well, for our ancestors, our forefathers if you will, this is what they used to go west to come across the mountains here. It's based off that country cured dry ham," Postlethwait said.
"These are the old ways that, if anything ever collapses, these kids know where their food comes from and they can provide for themselves and everybody else. So, as an agriculture advisor, it's important to help people understand where their food comes from."
The highest single amount raised during the action was $1,500 for a prime ham produced Abby Getz, which the buyer donated to the food pantry. Brenden Payton had the grand champion ham, which sold for $500. Getz also had the grand champion bacon, which sold for $400 and Katlyn Hoy's grand champion eggs sold for $200.
Luke Lambert's reserve champion ham sold for $1,000, while Cam Balwanz's reserve champion bacon sold for $900 and Matthew Martin's reserve champion eggs sold for $200.
"Our buyers make this possible. They support our kids' supervised agricultural experience programs or SAEs and that can help them advance to further degree levels in the FFA," Postlethwait said.
Getz, a junior at North Marion High, and North Marion sophomore Payton are two of the grand champion winners. They said they love being able to participate in the auction and enjoy the process from start to finish. They both have been active in the FFA since starting high school and have space at home where they are able to raise chickens, collect and candle eggs and then sell them.
They enjoy learning and Getz said the process is a lot of hard work, but not as difficult as some might think. Getz said she looks forward to the sale the most.
"My favorite part is 100% a sale. I think it's very rewarding to see how the adults look at us and appreciate everything that we're doing. The support that we get from them is very rewarding to us," Getz said.
But, Payton likes the work in class.
"The best part is probably actually processing the meat in the meat lab, learning how to package properly, learning the proper hygiene for being around the meat to be able to actually handle it properly and I like to learn how to smoke things," Payton said.
Both Getz and Payton agreed that being active in FFA is like being part of a second family.
"The best part of FFA is definitely the friendships and relationships you're able to make with kids who have the same interests and moral compass as you. This was my first year showing without my best friend, Haley, who graduated last year and I have never shown without her, so I balled before the show," Getz said.
While Payton did not become emotion, he agreed about the part about relationships.
"It's definitely friendships that turn into family, I think of Abby as a sister," Payton said.
The Marion County FFA program is open to students who attend any of the county high schools, as well as students at Hundred High School in Wetzel County.
