FAIRMONT — Marion County Schools currently has 174 more people on payroll than its state budget allocation can fund — a cost of around $13.4 million.
Now, the problem that has been discussed in multiple meetings in recent months will patched using levy dollars and COVID-19 relief funds, but still needs to be addressed.
Monday evening, the board heard a report from Scott Reider, treasurer for the school system, who laid out the big picture for the budget for fiscal year 2022-23. The district has a balanced budget but has used Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds to fill in the gaps.
"We've got about $3.5 million that we're paying out of our ESSER grants that is typically something we'd pay out of our general local budget," Reider said. "Out of that that $3.5, about $3.2 million of it is related to personnel."
The $3.2 million hole in the budget comes from the loss of nearly 500 students over the last two years.
When hired last summer, School Superintendent Donna Hage was presented with the task of reducing the district's personnel overages by 10 percent. She made good on that promise through attrition by not filling many positions left when a staffer retires, including several positions in the central office.
Last month, Hage proposed a list of transfers to fill the gaps left by the reductions which would reduce the overages by 10 percent as promised and do it without a reduction in force.
This would have resulted in 20 transfers of professional faculty and eight transfers in service personnel. If all of these proposals would have been approved, the district would have saved nearly $1.8 million. However, only 9 of the personnel and 3 of the service transfers were passed, bringing the total savings down to $687,000.
The personnel problems coupled with rising costs of fuel and construction have made Reider's job tough this year and have turned the focus of the board to the excess levy, which is up for vote this November.
Currently, 20 percent of the district's budget comes from the levy and around $10 million dollars of it pay for the majority of the county's personnel overages.
Monday night, the board discussed one of the larger factors contributing to the loss of student population, and that's the HOPE scholarship and home schooling.
Marion County currently has 870 students in home schooling, that number is around 300 more than years prior to the pandemic. The HOPE scholarship — which provides funding for families to send their children to private schools out of the district's per-pupil funding — has 33 applicants from Marion County.
"It's very scary what the legislature has done to public schooling," Hage said. "What disappoints me the most about the HOPE scholarship is that a lot of our applications are ingoing Kindergarteners. They've never tried public schools, and they're just opting to go with HOPE."
The board all agreed that the district ought to do a better job at marketing itself to the families who have left for other options. Every member of the board applauded the work done at the Literacy Fair over the weekend and how it was an example of the sort of things of which the public schools are capable.
While Hage said the district won't "target" the students that have left, but will make an increased effort to advertise the events and good things happening within the county schools.
The district is also sending out letters to the families who opted to home school through the pandemic to welcome them back into the public school system and open that dialogue.
"We're working diligently to get the home schoolers that left back and that's not something our district experiences in isolation, districts around us are seeing the same increases in home school numbers," Hage said. "We do great things in our public school system, and we need to showcase those things more."
Other business, the school board:
- Honored Ashlyn Bennington, who placed second in the state's Climate Change Professional Development Project.
- Heard a presentation from Euan Wright, a Boy Scout, who is planning to build a pavilion over an outdoor classroom space at EFHS for his Eagle Scout project.
- Honored the district's teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week.
The board's next meeting will be May 16 at 6 p.m., preceded by a presentation by Watson Elementary's Local School Improvement Council at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.