FAIRMONT — The public library is adding another service to its roster. It can now offer on-demand 3d printing.
“We can have someone come in and say, ‘Hey, I’d really like to have this part or, even if it’s a toy or whatever,’” Liz Butta, programming librarian, said. “If they can supply us with a file, we can just print it for them on-demand.”
The library already offers classes on the use of 3D printers. They obtained the first one in 2017, expanding to three printers total in Mannington, Fairmont and Fairview. As the technology matures, the cost of the printers has gone down. The oldest one, based in Mannington, was $2,000, while the newest one was only about $900.
They were paid for by a combination of grant money and out of the library’s annual budget. Interestingly enough, the smallest printer in Fairview was won through a contest with JoAnn Fabric, costing the library nothing.
Anyone who has a West Virginia State ID can be a patron at the library, and by extension, use the printer. 3D printing itself costs 20 cents per 10 grams of filament and cannot be used to print copyrighted material. New designs require the use of 3D drafting software. Pieces can’t be larger than 6 inches all around. For on-demand printing, only a librarian can operate the device.
The original drive behind the library’s desire to create an educational opportunity revolved around getting kids interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM.
“STEM is huge, it’s everywhere,” Butta said. “We wanted to be able to offer a steppingstone, a way to let kids dip their toes and see if it’s something you want to pursue later.”
The library offers a very basic introduction to graphic design, which can teach that tools like the 3D printer are used in industries like manufacturing, architecture, video game design and other related fields.
Butta said that although 3D printing is more accessible now, owning a printer is still out of reach for many residents. That, as well as an increasing number of requests for on-demand printing is what led to the library’s pivot. The goal behind the switch is to offer 3D printing services in the same manner the library already offers photocopying.
Since the library began offering the service in early June, interest in the new service is high.
Butta said she frequently receives questions about printing replacement parts like bolts or replacement keyboard stands. Another common job for the printer is making accessories for video game consoles like controller grips.
The printer’s versatility is wide. But, it’s more than another appliance. It can be a doorway to unlocking creativity.
“You can make cool stuff, practical stuff and fun stuff,” Dan Ward, system administrator, said. “I made a paper towel holder for my garage, which sounds silly, but when you make something yourself for almost no money and see it being created, it’s really cool.”
Ward runs a board game group at the library, and having access to a printer is indispensable. He can make parts and add-ons that elevate his enjoyment of a game. Ward now owns three printers himself but recognizes that getting into 3D printing can be initially expensive.
“I think one of the cool things a library does is it lets you dip your toes in the water without committing to it,” Ward said. “You can get the creativity without the expense.”
Cara Simms, public relations manager, is also a 3D printing enthusiast. In college, she dabbled in 3D modeling using 3D design and animation software. Simms said that having the ability to print and physically touch something that was made on a computer is really cool.
She compared it to sculpting, calling it as frustrating and hard as traditional sculpting can be but also as fun.
“Something I’ve noticed is it’s easier for people who are more technologically inclined, but it’s still a creative outlet,” Simms said. Not only is dabbling in this fun, but it also helps teach skills that can’t be taught anywhere else. It’s especially good at merging problem solving with creativity, she said.
Butta said the biggest obstacle now is making sure people know this service exists, along with other services like sewing classes, coding and other types of library programs. Ward said the library is more than just a room full of books.
“People don’t realize that the library has so much to offer,” Simms said. “There’s so much stuff we have that you can test before you invest in it, which is really nice. Some of these hobbies can be really expensive, especially if you’re the type of person who goes all in.
