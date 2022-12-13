FAIRMONT — A 47-year-old Marion County woman was among a list released Monday of eight people who died from COVID-19 over the weekend.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, other deaths include a 61-year old woman from Monongalia County, a 75-year old man from Boone County, an 83-year old man from Wood County, a 91-year old woman from Putnam County, a 50-year old woman from Boone County, a 56-year old man from Fayette County, and an 81-year old man from Wyoming County.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020, 199 Marion County residents have died from the coronavirus. In Monongalia County, DHHR reports that 208 residents have died there during the pandemic and 277 Harrison County residents died from the virus.
As of Monday, there have been 7,646 West Virginia residents die due to COVID-19.
“We must work to prevent COVID from taking more of our loved ones,” DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch said Monday. “The most effective way to do that is by getting vaccinated and staying up to date on boosters.”
As of Monday, DHHR reports 33 COVID cased in Harrison County, 42 cases in Marion County and 47 cases in Monongalia County.
State officials continue to recommend West Virginians get the COVID-19 vaccine. Children ages 6 months and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.
DHHR suggests "All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19," in a press release. "At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for everyone ages 5 years and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago."
Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, said it is a challenge to determine the true number of COVID cases at the present time, due to home testing for the virus. He said the state's numbers only reflect test results from those individuals whose lab results were sent to DHHR, which does not include home testing.
“The issue is that we really don’t know how many cases we have in the community, due to reporting. When we changed the testing protocol on June 1, only lab confirmed cases get reported to the state. So, if someone takes an at-home test kit and it’s positive and they may even do the right things, which is isolate for five days, but it’s not reported to anybody. So we don’t really have a clear picture of the actual number of cases. We have lab confirmed cases, but beyond that, we’re really not sure,” White said in a recent interview with The Times West Virginian.
On the national level, daily hospital admissions for those 70 and older with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 rose from 8.8 per 100,000 people on Nov. 15, to 12.1 per 100,000 people on Dec. 6, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
