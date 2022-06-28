FAIRMONT — It may be summer, but a regional nonprofit is already working to ensure kids have everything they need when they return to school in the fall.
The Tygart Valley United Way is collecting items to help school pantries start the year stocked and ready to provide for students in need.
Residents in Marion, Randolph, Taylor, Barbour and Tucker counties are asked to chip in and donate hygiene products and clothing to bolster schools' in-school pantries to aid students in the coming school year.
This year’s collection builds on the work that was done with last year’s event.
“At the height of the pandemic, the United Way was ensuring students had what they need to start their year with dignity,” United Way Regional Engagement Director Angela Daniels said. “We know this year, as things have returned back to a new more normal, families will be even more pressed to provide basic necessities for students as they start the school year.”
“We know how critical schools in our five-county region are to the wellbeing of young people,” United Way Community Impact Director Casey Gilbert said. “United for Kids allows our communities the opportunity to give back to the schools who provide our students and families with so much.”
United Way staff have made it easy to donate to the 2022 campaign. They've provided an Amazon Charity List so donors can shop online and the items will be sent directly to the United Way office where they will be disbursed and sent to the schools in need.
"We are hopeful this online option will encourage even more folks to participate and increase the impact of United for Kids," stated a press release from United Way.
Tygart Valley United Way CEO Brett White said the need continues even as life appears to get back to normal amid COVID-19, which is still in the communities it serves.
“As we’ve seen throughout the last year, schools are really a lifeline to struggling families. We know how critical school pantries can be to facilitating equitable learning and promoting the dignity of young people. Having access to a hairbrush or deodorant can really go a long way to a student in need. We are thrilled to partner with our community members and schools in our five-county region on this initiative," White said.
Donors are urged to donate travel-sized shampoo and soap, non-perishable snacks, deodorant, mouthwash, toothpaste, sunscreen, lip balm, dental floss, hand sanitizer, bandages, feminine hygiene products, flip flops, travel tissues, toboggans, gloves, underwear, shorts, T-shirts, socks and sweatpants.
Items can be dropped off at the United Way offices in Fairmont or Elkins or through the Amazon Charity List. Find out more info and get involved at tvuw.us/u4k.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.