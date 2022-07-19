FAIRMONT — After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marion's County's largest fun event is back.
Dancing with the Stars began in 2013 to raise funds for the Tygart Valley United Way and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce. Teams of civic leaders are paired up to raise money for the United Way Annual Campaign and compete against each other on the dance floor.
"It's a way to highlight some of our community leaders that we think are stars and just to offer a great event — one that raises money for worthy causes," Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Tina Shaw said.
DWTS is set to take place on Oct. 22 at Fairmont State University's Falcon Center. If ticket sales are any indication, the public is ready for the event to be back and open to the public.
Shaw said the 14 tables closest to the stage have already sold out, including the stage sponsor, which is the highest sponsor. Six-hundred guests are expected to attend the event.
"There's so much interest right now. After we announced our dancers on Thursday, the sponsorships, and the ticket sales have been coming in like crazy," Shaw said.
There are five dance teams. Next Level Fitness and White Hall Spirits owner Shawna Hale and West Virginia University counsel and chamber of commerce board member Rocco Fucillio, owner of Lulu's Salon and Bridal Olivia Phillips and Fairmont Senior High School football coach Nick Bartic, Allstar Ecology Office Manager Mariah Cunningham and Fairmont Medical Center Vice President of Operations Aaron Yanuzo, Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna Hage and LIFE United Methodist Church Pastor Larry Buckland and Springston Real Estate co-owner Kara Thomas and Claudio Corp. CEO Dominick Claudio.
The choreographers are Shawna Santee, Brooklyn Moran, Ally Walker, Robin Moore, Ryann Moore, Carrie Wickline and Katie Byers.
"I can't dance, but I will have fun for a great cause like United Way because they do so much for our families and students," Hage said.
Shaw said, that in 2021, everyone was ready to perform but COVID began surging to a point the event was cancelled out of an abundance of caution. Anyone who wanted one was given a refund.
"But, the United Way was able to keep over $34,000 because of the generosity of last year's dancers," Shaw said.
Everyone is excited to get back into the dancing spirit and raise money for nonprofits that provide various social services in the community.
"It's almost like a roller coaster, you go on a high and then you're on the low and then you're on a high. So right now we're definitely back on our high. It's just it's a great event. It's one of the best events, I think that the Chamber does with a partner," Shaw said about getting back into the swing of things after two years.
Tygart Valley United Way CEO Brett White said it's going to be nice to be able to raise so much money for nonprofits who have been struggling during the pandemic.
"These two years have been extremely hard on the nonprofit community because one (despite) the obstacles and fundraising challenges, we still had to operate at full capacity," he said in January. "These nonprofits have been the ones on the front line of the pandemic, so most nonprofits never stopped operating at full level."
"Adding the challenges of fundraising and obstacles and precautions and closure on top has been really difficult on nonprofits. We've done our best as a United Way standpoint to support these agencies and support these people doing this work, but ultimately the biggest way we do that is through this campaign, so were just going to keep fighting until the last day to bring in every dollar we can to meet that goal," White said.
To purchase tickets or vote for your favorite couple, visit the Marion County Dancing With the Stars website.
