MORGANTOWN — It is Monday morning, the clock has just ticked 8 a.m. on the second day of Eastern Standard Time, and the view from the living room is that of sunshine. The thermometer says it's 58 degrees and by afternoon it should reach a high of 69 degrees.
The dark clouds that gathered late Saturday afternoon and stretched all the way from Jack Trice Stadium to Morgantown have been magically blown away. The situation at the Puskar Center certainly hasn't changed, Neal Brown still the football coach of a 3-6 football team, but somehow if you take a whiff of the fresh air it seems more to be the warming aroma that comes with the clearing away of a late afternoon spring rain.
It may not be a change of seasons we're experiencing, at least in terms of summer, spring, fall and winter, but there is, nonetheless a rebirth in the air.
Brown's fate will work itself out, either immediately or through the final three games of a football season gone sour, but at the moment there are new heroes emerging.
On Sunday afternoon it was a proud group of West Virginia women's soccer players who won one of the most unexpected championships in school history, capturing the Big 12 champion from the No. 4 seed to cap off a late-season run that is not at all unlike the run the Philadelphia Phillies made from firing its manager to the World Series this year.
"A-mazing," is the way Coach Nikki Izzo-Brown put it as she opened her post-game online video after slipping past No. 2 seed TCU, 1-0 in double overtime on Jordan Brewster's goal in the 93rd minute. "Amazing is the world that comes to mind.
"I'm just amazed at what these women were able to do and how they performed," she continued. "I was just so proud of them. It was a hard-fought battle and to get a clean sheet against a talented TCU team and find a way to win was so impressive.
"I'm just so excited for them.
This was the quintessential Nikki Izzo-Brown statement. She was excited for "them," her team, her players.
The championship to her was theirs even though we all know from her record that while the beautiful music played by the symphony may come from those playing the instruments but it is made possible by the arrangement and direction of the maestro.
This was an offensively challenged team that won just four of its first 14 games, possessing a record of 4-4-6 in mid-October, two of the victories being over Saint Joseph's and St Francis, Pa.
But after losing to No. 22 Texas at home, the light went on and they closed out the year going 6-0-1.
That got them their fifth Big 12 championship and first since 2018. The win brought with it an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. Monday afternoon they learned they had earned a No. 7 seed and would host Virginia Tech on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 1 p.m.
"This wasn't easy. We had to beat Oklahoma State. We had to turn around and beat a Texas team that hadn't lost in 17 matches and had only been shut out one time. That was incredible and then to turn around and do it again against TCU speaks volumes about the character of this group and just how determined they were.
Jordan Brewster is the centerpiece player and her game-winning goal spoke to that, coming off a free kick. With the wind at her back, she launched a powerful boot from 90 yards out that bounced over the goalkeeper's head and into the net.
Brewster was named the tournament's most outstanding defensive player and probably could have swept the offensive award, which went to Mountaineer fifth-year Lauren Segalia, as she had the game-winning goal in two 1-0 victories.
"I like to tease Jordan but she's a next-level player who has always been able to do things at a high level and I see her doing that at the next level also. She's a student of the game, a competitor, so it doesn't surprise me that a person like Jordan steps it up in big moments. When you're that competitive, that's what happens."
But that is only part of the renewed spirit to come forth on Monday, for in the evening Bob Huggins unveiled his complete restructured Mountaineers basketball team, as it opened the regular season before a raucous but small crowd announced at 9,960 that saw WVU roll out the carpet for the first time in 2022 and roll over Mount Saint Mary's 76-58.
Unlike their football brothers, they did it with defense, even if it didn't come close to satisfying Huggins. They gave up only 18 points in the first half to give fair warning that this is a different kind of team than Huggins had a year ago when it went just 16-17.
But what you saw from Huggins' team was potential. It is an athletic, high-flying group that often plays the game above the rim. It plays physical defense as he loves it, has strong rebounding and the shot blocking that disappeared with Sagaba Konate's early exit.
How good are they? Can't say yet because they are learning each other's ways as well the system, but they seem to have the one thing you can't teach or fake.
"We're close. We love each other," Emmitt Matthews Jr. said after returning to Morgantown with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. "No one can stop us. We have the ability to score at all levels."
Some the new month and new season begins as the other ends, the soccer team making the NCAA tournament and the basketball team showing a pizzazz it has lacked for a couple of seasons.
