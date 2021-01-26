FAIRMONT — The COVID pandemic has forced groups that conduct an annual count of homeless residents in Marion County to spread the event over a number of weeks this year.
This year, however, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has extended the Point-in-Time Count to take place over the course of a few weeks, because housing and aid organizations will be conducting the count mainly electronically instead of through a night of searching the streets and making contact at homeless encampments.
“Through the pandemic, we didn’t really want to risk volunteers’ health potentially, or our clients,” said Matt Hedrick, information and evidence supervisor for the Bridgeport-based West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness. “This year we’re doing things a little differently. The sheltered count is going to remain the same. For the unsheltered count, we’re going to be utilizing our outreach data in our database gathered throughout the year of people who are on the street or in a place not meant for habitation.”
The Coalition helps organize PIT Counts in different regions throughout the state each year. According to Hedrick, the PIT Count is meant to be a gauge of how many people are living without housing in a region, which HUD examines and determines what areas need more federally assisted programs to combat homelessness.
“This count is used as part of determining what the need is within our continuum of care,” Hedrick said. “It’s also used for us to kind of determine where we need to focus our efforts. If we have a higher count in one county versus another county, we might need a new permanent housing project.”
In West Virginia, administrators, staff members and volunteers search for people experiencing homelessness for an evening and an early morning shift. The count always takes place in January because people found outside are likely there because they have nowhere else to go.
“The people that are unsheltered, on the streets or in a place not meant for habitation, they’re the ones who have absolutely nowhere to go,” Hedrick said. “We might need to get them into housing — they might be one of those chronically homeless folks, and your clients, who, for whatever reasons, won’t go into a shelter or have no place to go in terms of friends or family.”
Tim Dawson, shelter director of Scott Place in Fairmont, said he and his staff have counting homeless residents at the same time they are approved for services. This way, his staff are less at risk than they would be conducting an in-person head count.
“We’re going to use our points of access like the Soup Opera, Scott Place, hopefully Connecting Link,” Dawson said. “As clients access services, we’re just going to be doing the count on the application. That way we minimize the risk to everybody.”
Dawson said he is asking people in the shelter to fill out a survey through a phone app called Counting Us, which is specifically made to conduct the PIT Count. This app helps ensure that no one is counted more than once, so the count can be as accurate as possible.
“It’s a phone application that is specifically for conducting this Point in Time count,” Hedrick said. “Instead of having a more traditional paper survey, this is an application where the survey is right in your phone, and when you’re surveying someone, you can punch it into your phone and send it to a central database.”
Hedrick said after the count, different organizations in a region may receive more funding or other federal aid to support programs that fight homelessness. Dawson said getting an accurate PIT Count is essential for making sure the regions that need help get the appropriate aid.
“Point in Time count data is correlated over the majority of a year,” Dawson said. “When HUD looks at states and regions for funding opportunities, they go by those PIT numbers.”
Hedrick said because the count is being conducted in a different way this year, it will officially conclude near the end of February. Throughout this time, case managers may also make contact with people in need of housing, so he said he expects this year’s count to be potentially higher than the average year.
“The actual count is considered this Wednesday into Thursday,” Hedrick said. “With follow up and things like that, it’s going to be a little bit longer of a process this year than it has been the past few years.”
