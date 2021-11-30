MOTRGANTOWN — A Boston-based company that recently opened a branch in Morgantown is inviting the public to an open house discussion Wednesday about artificial intelligence and the future of the high-tech phenomenon.
Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the WVU Erickson Alumni Center, 1 Alumni Dr., the event hosted by DataRobot is free and is open to anyone who has considered AI for a career or who is curently working in the field. Businesses who are also curious about how AI can help them streamline processes or improve productivity are also welcomed to attend.
In June 2021, DataRobot opened a new office at Vantage Ventures' Morgantown headquarters and is bringing new jobs in the fast-growing technology sector to West Virginia.
DataRobot CEO Dan Wright said one thing that attracted his company to West Virginia is state official's desire to be a national leader in modernizing state government.
“DataRobot was founded on the idea of democratizing AI, democratizing technology, democratizing data and the ability to apply advanced analytics to that data,” Wright said.
DataRobot’s mission is to change the way businesses worldwide make their most important decisions by delivering AI and machine learning solutions that are relevant and accessible to everyone. The company is at the forefront of the AI revolution across multiple industries, including banking, health care, insurance, manufacturing, oil and gas, retail and telecommunications.
AI is helping companies and government reduce losses due to, retain customers, set more accurate pricing and a multitude of other functions.
Informational presentations will be given on the hour from 2 to 4 p.m.
At 2 p.m. DataRobot Vice President of Public Health and Health Technologies Sally Embrey will present "Introducing DataRobot: The democratization of AI and how AI was used in the fight against COVID-19."
At 3 p.m., DataRobot Director of Cyber Mission Sean Plankey — former director for cyber policy at the National Security Council — will present "How AI is being discussed at the White House."
At 4 p.m., DataRobot Chief Architect Kevin Ma will present "Engineering the DataRobot Cloud AI Platform."
Since June, DataRobot has been searching for new employees at its Morgantown location. When hired, team members will work on various projects the company has underway with West Virginia University and various state government agencies.
DataRobot uses AI to automate tasks that data scientists used to have to do manually. And when the tasks are automated, the data can then be used to help officials make better decisions.
Wright said he is looking for people who like to help solve problems.
“In terms of the skills that we’ll need, we really need people who — more than anything — have a passion for solving hard problems with data. Anybody can do it. We have the ability to educate folks quickly so that they can get trained and start using the platform and solving problems and then that creates a flywheel where you want to do more,” Wright said.
West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey has a team of DataRobot data scientists working on a project in Charleston.
“What’s really remarkable about DataRobot, and what I love the most about them, is they wanted to come here because of who we are, not because of some ranking or us trying to be something else. And I think that if there are lessons to be learned from this, is that it’s being from West Virginia and our values and who we are is the best and we need to make sure we are selling what it means to be West Virginians ... because who we are is what they want,” McCuskey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.