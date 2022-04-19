MORGANTOWN — In this "what-have-you-done-for-me lately world" in which we exist, it is very difficult to grasp the big picture and nothing puts that more in focus than the weekend West Virginia's baseball team just endured.
Those who refuse to look beyond yesterday see only that the Mountaineers lost their game, at home, no less, by 10 runs, suffering a 13-3 defeat that started with giving up three first-inning home runs and then got only worse.
That meant they had lost the series two-games-to-one, which taken alone would seem to create a negative spin on the team.
That, though, is hardly the case, for the Mountaineers were playing the nation's fifth best team in Oklahoma State, a long time NCAA contender. It is one of the teams that sits atop the mountain that these West Virginia Mountaineers are trying to climb.
The fact of the matter is that WVU lost an entertaining opener that could have gone either way, 2-1, and then took game No. 2 of the series, 5-2, each of those games filled with drama.
Coach Randy Mazey wanted to make sure his team understood that this weekend was a step forward, not backward, after the third game mercifully ended after seven innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
He noted that the Game 1 loss was a moment of which to proud, recalling his comment to his players that Friday evening.
"I told the guys I hated to be a coach today. I wish I was a fan, because if you are a fan of college baseball you got treated to one of the best games you'll ever see," he said. "It was well pitched, well defended. The offense did great to get the hits they got. Those are two of the best pitchers in college baseball going head-to-head, firing bullets. It was just a shame WVU had to lose it."
And after winning game No. 2, nothing really changed for Mazey.
"It wasn't much different. It was two teams playing for first place, two good teams, super competitive and guys who have a lot of fight in them. We just happened to win the fight today," he said.
Lose one, win one. The third game was important, yes, but the season didn't rest upon it.
Mazey, in fact, felt better about his team coming out of the weekend than he had going in, because any doubts about their ability or spirit were erased.
"We'd won the first two conference weekend and I knew how good this team was," Mazey said. "I actually thought the other two teams were down a little bit, so I wanted to see how we competed against a legitimate Top 10 team.
"I was very pleased with the way we played. The first two games, if you didn't know, you couldn't tell which was the Top 10 team. I thought we played as good, if not better, than they did in the first two games.
"Yeah, I feel better about our guys after this weekend."
One has to understand what baseball is about. More than the other sports, it's a day-to-day grind. You have to understand playing three or four times a week you are going to have some bad games as a team and, as an individual, some bad moments.
It was Austin Davis, the fleet outfielder, who put what baseball is in perspective best when he talked about getting thrown out stealing second base at a key moment in the 2-1 opening loss.
"It's a mindset. You can get frustrated in baseball. It's definitely a mental game. It's a game of failure. You just have to move on to the next play, " he said.
"It's a game of failure."
Think about it. You hit .300, which is Hall of Fame stuff, and you have made out seven of every 10 times up. Failure.
Teams go on losing streaks. Hitters go into slumps.
You have to weather it.
Davis, for example, was hitting .263 before a recent hot streak. He didn't like it but he also didn't let it ruin his season.
"It is a matter of focus. I know it's a long season and we're in conference [play] now. These games are way more important than they had been. Conference season is a new season, so you start fresh," he said.
"It doesn't bother me. Freshman year it would probably bother me, but now, I'll just go home, play some video games to get my mind off of it and go to sleep."
It works both ways. WVU had won 11 of 13 games coming into the Oklahoma State series. That could go to your head but this team is mature enough to know it doesn't that way.
"We have to act like we're 0-12 right now," Davis said after losing the OSU opener. "We have to keep that mindset, act like we're losing the games instead of winning."
What matters now is how they react to the last loss. They have to put it behind them because on Tuesday they go to PNC Park for a 6 p.m. game with Pitt and then go face a good Texas Tech team in Lubbock over the weekend.
Oddly, the only way to handle failure in baseball is to accept it as part of the landscape, knowing that you win some, you lose some and some get rained out.
