Backpack program gears up at Marion County Starts Smart

FAIRMONT — Although students may not be returning to classrooms immediately next school year, they will still need supplies for when they go back to in-person learning.
Seeing this need still exist, the nonprofit Marion County Starts Smart will distribute backpacks filled with school supplies to county students, and is taking registrations from parents now.
"Kids still need it," said Teresa Wright, president of Marion County Starts Smart. "If they're going to be in public school or they're going to be home schooled, either way, they're still going to need school supplies."
According to Wright, Marion County Starts Smart has been holding supply giveaways for about 14 years now, and this will be its seventh as an official nonprofit. It started in a Marion County church where parents could pick up the backpacks, and moved its distribution event to the Marion County Election Center a few years ago. But now, Wright is looking for some different local points where parents can pickup supplies.
"Our goal is to reach every student in Marion County at some point," Wright said. "I'd like to have sites set up throughout the county so people don't have to travel so far. We might be just doing a drive thru where you just pick up your supplies and go."
Wright said the distribution events in the past have given backpacks to between and 800 students. The coronavirus pandemic also put a hamper on fundraising, but Wright said she is preparing to give out just about as many backpacks this year.
"We do age-appropriate school supplies in a filled backpack for every student," Wright said. "We just do the basics. It's hard to keep everything kind of generalized when one school is asking for one thing and another is asking for something different."
Even after the distribution takes place, the leftover materials find a home in Marion County Schools, where Wright will once again donate them when school does start again.
"Any school supplies that are left over are donated to the schools so they have a little extra," Wright said. "We just try to help those that we can help."
Anyone in Marion County Schools is able to sign up to receive supplies from Marion County Starts Smart, and registrations are due July 16. Forms can be completed by mailing a registration form from Marion County Starts Smart's Facebook page to P.O. Box 2055, Fairmont, WV 26555.
Wright said monetary donations can also be sent to the same address, and that all the money that goes through the organization stays within Marion County.
"Mostly we just get monetary donations and then I buy everything in bulk," Wright said. "Everything stays here in Marion County so that's what makes it great is Marion County helping Marion County."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.