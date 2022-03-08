BRIDGEPORT — Over the past few months, employees of Truist bank in Clarksburg have been working hard to make kids smile.
Workers collected small gifts, toys, games, crayons, coloring books, and fun activities to be placed into what are Jared Boxes. The more than 95 boxes were donated United Hospital Center where they will be used to brighten the day for pediatric patients at the hospital.
The mission of the Jared Box Project is to entertain and put a smile on the faces of children in the hospital. Each shoebox-sized box contains items that are selected for a specific age and gender made by individuals or groups.
“We are honored that Truist has select pediatrics at UHC for the Jared Box donations,” UHC pediatric nurse Elyssa Marsland said. “A stay in the hospital can be a traumatic experience for a young child and these boxes will provide countless hours of fun —a great diversion from their illness.”
The Jared Box Project was started in 2001 by the children of Our Lady of Victory School in State College, Pennsylvania, to honor their classmate and friend, Jared who displayed genuine and inspiring courage while fighting cancer.
Since then, more than 900,000 Jared Boxes have been delivered across the United States. Boxes filled with the “gift of play” are given to young patients in emergency rooms, hospital rooms, surgical centers and clinics.
"Children and their parents are so thankful for these boxes that showcase the importance of play and are filled with well wishes, hope and love," states a UHC press release.
